Think a $50 grocery budget is impossible in 2026? Think again. I've curated a solid list of Trader Joe's favorites to feed you for days.

The Best $50 Trader Joe’s Shopping List For January: 8 Seasonal Finds You Need Now

​Trader Joe's Shopping List For $50
Trader Joe's
Bre Avery
By Bre AveryJan 18, 2026
Nothing hurts my bank account more than my weekly grocery runs, which is why I’m actively working to shop smarter, not harder. Thankfully, Trader Joe’s is always extremely generous with their low prices and has some fantastic offers that you can stock up on for a grand total of $50 or less. It seems too good to be true, but for that reasonable price, you can buy a whole week’s worth of food that’ll keep you satisfied until your next grocery run.

Here’s what I buy from Trader Joe's on a $50 weekly budget to make easy, yet satiating meals.

\u200bTrader Joe's Jasmine Rice

Trader Joe's

Jasmine Rice

You can stock up on Trader Joe's Jasmine Rice for just $3.99. It pairs nicely with everything from chicken and veggies to beef and fish. It’s the best way to fill you up for under $4 all while providing the necessary nutrients to maintain a healthy diet. Don’t let the cheap pricing fool you – it still delivers restaurant-level flavor.

\u200bTrader Joe's Organic Caesar Salad Kit

Trader Joe's

Organic Caesar Salad Kit

Get those greens in, people! This delicious Caesar salad kit is the perfect way to do so. It’s absolutely delicious and makes an ideal appetizer before any main course.

\u200bTrader Joe's Pizza Parlanno

Trader Joe's

Pizza Parlanno

A delectable dinner for only $5.49? Don’t mind if I do! I'm obsessed with the comforting, cheesy flavor of this heat-and-eat pizza.

\u200bTrader Joe's All Natural Bone-In Skin-On Chicken Thighs

Trader Joe's

All Natural Bone-In Skin-On Chicken Thighs

I make these bone-in chicken thighs once a week, typically soaking them in chicken broth, lemon juice, olive oil, and rosemary. It’s my most delectable Greek chicken recipe, and the fact that Trader Joe’s has an all-natural, minimally-processed option for only $1.99 a pound is the ultimate steal.

\u200bTrader Joe's Japchae Korean Glass Noodles & Vegetable Stir Fry

Trader Joe's

Japchae Korean Glass Noodles & Vegetable Stir Fry

While I try to stick to a predominantly paleo and keto-friendly diet, sometimes I just need something comforting and carby. That’s where these delicious noodles come in, mixed with fresh veggies. They're healthy, filling, and downright delicious.

\u200bTrader Joe's BBQ Cut Fresh Atlantic Salmon Fillets

Trader Joe's

BBQ Cut Fresh Atlantic Salmon Fillets

Excuse me, but how is this delicious salmon only $12 a pound? I’ve been on a health kick lately, so I’m trying to incorporate as many omega-3, magnesium-rich foods as possible into my diet. I’m used to salmon costing an arm and a leg at most grocery stores, but Trader Joe’s pricing is a total steal.

\u200bTrader Joe's Peanut Butter Protein Granola

Trader Joe's

Peanut Butter Protein Granola

While I try not to eat too many processed snacks, I have to be realistic about my day-to-day schedule. I don’t always have the time to whip up a quality meal. Some days I’m on the run and barely have time to think, let alone prepare a fully-cooked breakfast. That’s why I always keep this protein granola around (which is as delicious and filling as it looks).

\u200bTrader Joe's Pastry Bites Feta Cheese & Caramelized Onions

Trader Joe's

Pastry Bites Feta Cheese & Caramelized Onions

I offered up these pastry bites at my last Friendsgiving, and they were by far the fan favorite dish that night. What can I say? TJ’s just knows what they’re doing with their brilliant apps.

