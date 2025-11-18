11 Festive Trader Joe’s Peppermint Items You’ll Want To Stock Up On

Trader Joe's has peppermint goodies galore. Though I'm obsessed with all of their holiday finds, peppermint truly holds a special place in my heart. It's the perfect flavor to embrace the season, and more often than not, it's baked into delectable sweet treats I simply cannot resist. As the holidays draw near, it's officially time to get your hands on all things peppermint-y from Trader Joe's. Here are the top 11 items I'll be keeping an eye out for – you should, too.

Scroll on to discover 11 can't-miss Trader Joe's peppermint products for the season!

Trader Joe's Peppermint Pretzel Slims These white chocolate and peppermint-covered pretzel slims are downright addictive. They're a bit sweet, a bit salty, and you can definitely detect the peppermint. Their thin nature makes them way too easy to snack on – I admittedly downed an entire bag in one sitting without even realizing it. I can't complain, though. It was 100% worth it.

Trader Joe's Mini Hold The Cone Peppermint Flavored Trader Joe's famed Hold The Cone ice cream treats got the peppermint treatment for the holiday season, and I cannot wait to pick up a box (or two). Each mini-sized chocolate ice cream cone is filled with peppermint ice cream before being covered in a chocolate coating. The best flavor combo, TBH.

Trader Joe's Dark Chocolate Covered Peppermint Cremes As delightful as plain peppermints can be, like any sweet treat, they get even tastier when they're covered in chocolate. These festive bites are soft, creamy, and undeniably chocolatey to help you savor the holiday season.

Trader Joe's Mini Peppermint Meringues These peppermint meringues are another Trader Joe's addiction of mine lately. They miraculously melt in your mouth and reveal a sugar-forward flavor with plenty of peppermint. They're quite easy to gobble down on their own, but you could also use some of the bites to decorate holiday cupcakes and cookies. I'm planning to grab a few boxes to add to a festive charcuterie board.

Trader Joe's Chocolate Peppermint Loaf & Baking Mix Rich in chocolate and prepped with peppermint, all this baking mix requires is egg, water, and butter to create a delicious loaf the whole fam can snack on. You can even use it to make cookies per package instructions. This is a must to try on its own for the holidays, or you could dress it up with cream cheese frosting and crushed peppermint pieces.

Trader Joe's Peppermint Mini Marshmallows Add these peppermint-infused mini marshmallows to a mug of hot chocolate, and you're all set. They're gluten-free, gelatin-free, vegan, koshe, and colored with natural ingredients for a guilt-free treat.

Trader Joe's Candy Cane Green Tea This peppermint-y green tea is simply sublime. I love grabbing multiple boxes so I can sip on it throughout the holiday season. It's bright yet cozy, plus it's caffeine-free so I can drink it at night without worrying that I'll be restless.

Trader Joe's Dark Chocolate Dipped Candy Cane Marshmallows These decadent chocolate-covered marshmallows will go quick if you have a sweet tooth. They're super rich and festive, thanks to the crushed candy cane topping. You could even pop one or two into a hot chocolate to make it even sweeter.

Trader Joe's Candy Cane Joe-Joe's Ice Cream You likely already know the sheer magic of Candy Cane Joe-Joe's if you're a frequent Trader Joe's shopper. This year, they've mixed the delicious sandwich cookies into a peppermint-vanilla ice cream for a treat that truly delivers sweetness on all fronts. I can't wait to find this at my closest TJ's so I can make my own holiday-esque affogatos. Yum.

Trader Joe's Candy Cane Body Scrub This body scrub has a super invigorating feel to it, thanks to the peppermint oil-infused formula. It's also made with coarse sugar and biodegradable jojoba beads to exfoliate and coconut oil to hydrate. Dry skin is going to love this Trader Joe's peppermint find.

Trader Joe's Peppermint Foaming Hand Soap This foaming hand soap brings a fresh feel to any hand-washing session with peppermint oil, eucalyptus oil, aloe leaf juice, and agave leaf extract. For just $3, it makes any sink feel festive around the holidays.

Subscribe to our newsletter to discover even more can't-miss Trader Joe's items!