Even more mini.
Get Ready: A New Collection Of Trader Joe’s Mini Tote Bags Just Dropped
Meredith Holser is the Shopping Editor at Brit + Co, covering everything from seasonal fashion trends and the best grocery finds from Trader Joe's to shoes actually worth splurging on and life-changing beauty products. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
Trader Joe’s Mini Tote Bags just got even more mini. An all-new suite of “micro” totes hit stores this week, and due to their adorable small size and undeniable Trader Joe’s brand loyalty, I’m predicting that they’ll sell out fast. After speculating that Trader Joe’s might drop holiday-themed tote bags, I’m personally so excited to see these new Trader Joe’s micro totes, even if they’re not as festive.
Here’s everything you need to know about Trader Joe’s new Micro Mini Tote Bags!
After several days of rumors among frequent Trader Joe’s shoppers, the Micro Mini Tote Bags hit shelves on November 11. Available in three distinct colors (a la the original Mini Tote Bag drop), red, green, and blue, each “micro” tote houses a reusable bag that folds down for practicality’s sake.
Obviously, the tiny totes can’t fit your entire grocery haul, but I believe they can do so much more! Without the reusable bag packed down, this new find works as a stylish bag charm that you can tuck tiny objects into – think lip balms, loose change, and headphones. All you need is a carabiner. I even know someone that uses a similar style as a full-on wallet, cards and keys and all.
Regardless of how you use them, the new lineup of Micro Mini Tote Bags can help you save space. The included reusable bags mean you won’t be scrambling for a bag at the last minute to avoid paying for a paper bag.
The new Micro Mini Tote Bags from Trader Joe’s have been spotted on shelves for just $2.99 as of November 11. Aside from everyday use, they’d make a great gift. Pop one in a stocking or load one up with a Trader Joe’s gift card – either way, the adorable design is sure to earn some smiles this holiday season.
