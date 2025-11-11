Get Ready: A New Collection Of Trader Joe’s Mini Tote Bags Just Dropped

Trader Joe’s Mini Tote Bags just got even more mini. An all-new suite of “micro” totes hit stores this week, and due to their adorable small size and undeniable Trader Joe’s brand loyalty, I’m predicting that they’ll sell out fast. After speculating that Trader Joe’s might drop holiday-themed tote bags , I’m personally so excited to see these new Trader Joe’s micro totes, even if they’re not as festive.

After several days of rumors among frequent Trader Joe’s shoppers, the Micro Mini Tote Bags hit shelves on November 11. Available in three distinct colors (a la the original Mini Tote Bag drop ), red, green, and blue, each “micro” tote houses a reusable bag that folds down for practicality’s sake.

Obviously, the tiny totes can’t fit your entire grocery haul, but I believe they can do so much more! Without the reusable bag packed down, this new find works as a stylish bag charm that you can tuck tiny objects into – think lip balms, loose change, and headphones. All you need is a carabiner. I even know someone that uses a similar style as a full-on wallet, cards and keys and all.

Regardless of how you use them, the new lineup of Micro Mini Tote Bags can help you save space. The included reusable bags mean you won’t be scrambling for a bag at the last minute to avoid paying for a paper bag.