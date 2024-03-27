A New Blake Lively Movie Is Coming — And She's Directing It!
Remember when Blake Livelyposted a picture from the set of Taylor Swift's "I Bet You Think About Me" music video with the caption "Not a lot going on at the moment?" Well, it turns out she's had a *lot* going on because the actress is now moving to the role of movie director! (Fittingly, Taylor's also directing a moviewhich just proves Blake Lively & Taylor Swift are totally in sync). We've got the full scoop on Blake Lively's movie ahead of her acting roles in It Ends With Us and A Simple Favor 2.
Is Blake Lively making a movie?
Yes, Blake Lively is directing a movie! Deadline confirmed in April 2022 that the actress and mother would direct a movie for Searchlight Pictures, who's behind Suncoast, Poor Things, and Taylor Swift's upcoming film. While Blake Lively's directed a music video for Taylor Swift before, this is her feature film directorial debut and I can't wait to watch!
Did Blake Lively direct Taylor?
Yes, Blake Lively directed Taylor Swift's "I Bet You Think About Me" music video. The song and video dropped in November 2021 as a part of Red (Taylor's Version), and to this day, it's still my favorite music video the singer has ever released! The video (which stars Miles Teller opposite Taylor Swift) tells the story of an ex getting ready to marry a new partner, and no matter how hard Taylor's ex tries, she "bets" he can't stop thinking about her.
What is Seconds by Bryan Lee O'Malley about?
Seconds is a graphic novel from Scott Pilgrim creator Bryan Lee O'Malley. It follows a girl named Katie Clay, who learns that when she writes her past mistakes in a notebook, eats a mushroom, and falls asleep, her problems magically fix themselves. But when she starts using that power in every area of her life, she realizes that instead of fixing her problems, she's just creating new ones — and also disrupting space and time itself. No biggie.
When can I watch the new Blake Lively movie Seconds?
This new Blake Lively movie is still in the early stages of development as of March 2024, so I'm expecting it to hit theaters in 2026. Until then, catch up on your favorite Blake Lively movies before watching It Ends With Us and the rest of this year's summer movies!
Is there a sequel to Scott Pilgrim vs. the World?
Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, which you can watch on Netflix now, can serve as a sequel to Scott Pilgrim vs. the World. The anime series features the voice actors from the cult classic 2010 movie (like Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Chris Evans, Anna Kendrick, Brie Larson, and Aubrey Plaza), and has a totally different story. Scott ends up disappearing in the first episode, leaving Ramona Flowers to search for who's behind his disappearance while other characters work on adapting Scott's life.
Are you excited for the new Blake Lively movie, especially with Blake directing? What kind of style do you think she'll have? I can't wait to find out!
