Treat Your Body and Soul With a Mindful Manicure
Mindful practices like meditation have been shown to reduce stress and improve our ability to concentrate and live in the moment (even Barbie is into it). But how do you find the time to unplug in an always-on world where multitasking is the norm? Enter the mindful manicure, intended to make you look and feel good with solid zoning-out time and guided meditation while you get you pampered.
"I think meditation can bring us back to the ground base from overthinking or overwhelming; it reconnects us with ourselves and with the present moment," says Amy Lin, founder of Sundays in New York City, which offers a custom guided meditation + manicure. A meditation manicure, she says, is an effortless way to meditate because you're expected to sit for 20 minutes anyway.
Here are a few mindful manis to get your hands on...
2 in 1 Custom Guided Meditation + Manicure, Sundays, New York City
Photo via Sundays
Rock a set of headphones and choose from six short, easy-to-follow guided meditation programs — from "Grounding" to "Gratitude"— while being treated to a natural soak, cuticle work, buffing, shaping and an essential oil treatment, followed by a couple brushes of nontoxic, 10-free, vegan and cruelty-free polish. The salon's mindful organic tea bar, self-love letter-writing station, and warm and welcoming Danish hygge-inspired design enhance the experience. "Sometimes, you just need a little time with yourself to receive clarity, a moment of rest or escape, and then you can keep going," says Lin.
SpaRitual Sound of Color, Multiple Locations
Photo via SpaRitual
The Sound of Color manicure pairs 36 vegan SpaRitual polish shades with curated guided meditation sessions from Unplug Meditation, offered at several spas around the country, including Vdara Hotel & Spa in Las Vegas and Yellowstone Club in Bozeman, MT. Themed programs delivered by renowned meditation gurus range from "Self-Compassion" to "Peaceful Day" and "My Ideal Life." Choose your shade and meditation program on the customized app, slip on the headphones and prepare to enter into a state of total zen.
Virtual Reality Mani and Pedi, Bellacures, Beverly Hills, CA
Photo via Bellacures
If it's total escapism you're after, Bellacures in Beverly Hills, CA, offers a virtual reality mani/pedi that transports you to a beautiful beach on the Hawaiian Island of Kauai, a rushing waterfall in Iceland or a lush forest in rural New York via a VR headset and a treatment of custom-scented lotions and scrubs. Save on your travel budget!
