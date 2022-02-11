Feb 11, 2022
Surprise Your Valentine With These Cherry-Chocolate Covered Donuts
Waking up to breakfast in bed is one of our ultimate Valentine's Day dreams. But really, we think donuts are fully appropriate any time of day. This weekend, wake up to these mini donuts rich in chocolately flavor and drenched in cherry. These Valentine's Day treats the perfect complement to whatever romantic dinners and desserts you've been planning to whip up. And bonus: They're totally adorable and Pinable, but actually easy to make!
Mini Cherry-Chocolate Covered Donuts
Ingredients:
For the donuts:
- 1 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
- 1/2 cup cocoa powder
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- 1/2 teaspoon fine sea salt
- 2 eggs
- 3/4 cup sugar
- 1/3 cup buttermilk
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 2 tablespoons avocado oil
For the cherry glaze:
- 1/2 cup black cherry preserves
- 1 1/2 cup powdered sugar
For topping:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Grease a 12 count mini donut pan with cooking spray or melted butter and set aside.
- In a large mixing bowl, whisk flour, cocoa powder, baking powder, and sea salt until well sifted.
- In a separate bowl, add in eggs, sugar, buttermilk, vanilla extract, and oil and whisk until well combined.
- Slowly add in dry ingredients to the wet ingredients, whisking until no dry ingredients remain and mixed well.
- Fill a frosting bag or a plastic storage bag with a cut corner with the batter. Carefully pipe into the donut pan, leaving a little room at the top of each one for the donut to rise.
- Place pan in the oven and bake for 10 minutes.
- While donuts are baking, whisk together cherry preserves and powdered sugar in a mixing bowl until there is a nice thick glaze. Set aside.
- Let donuts cool in the pan for 5 minutes, then let cool on a cooling rack until cooled completely. Bake any remaining batter.
- After donuts have cooled, place each one into the glaze and set back onto the rack to let the glaze set. Top with edible heart confetti, if desired.
Recipe and photos by Sarah Anderson.
