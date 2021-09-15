Make This Apple Nice-Cream Recipe For A Perfect Early Fall Treat
Early fall weather usually can't make up its mind: One day it's too hot to handle, the next there's a chill in the air that necessitates a fall jacket. We LOVE summer-ready recipes with fall flavors, and this Apple Nice-Cream recipe is no exception. The perfect blend of fall flavors combined with the cool chill of nice-cream creates the perfect dessert for early fall evenings.
Easy to make at home, this vegan-approved ice cream (hence, "nice-cream") will be your go-to dessert in the coming weeks. Trust us on this.
Ingredients:
- 1 cup crushed freeze-dried apples (Important: DON'T use dried apples!)
- 4 cups sliced frozen banana
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 2-4 tablespoons almond or coconut milk
Optional Toppings:
- 1-2 tablespoons salted caramel sauce
- 1 tablespoon crushed walnuts
Instructions:
- To crush freeze-dried apples, add to a high-speed blender and mix until you reach a mostly powder consistency. It's fine to have a few larger chunks. Set aside in a bowl.
- Place frozen bananas in the blender. Blend or pulse until it starts to get creamy.
- Add the crushed freeze-dried apples back in, then add vanilla extract and enough almond/coconut milk to get the nice cream mixture smooth and creamy.
- Serve immediately and add toppings. If desired, add the mixture to a loaf pan and freeze for 30 minutes to get even firmer scoops.
Don't forget to subscribe to our newsletter for more recipe ideas and food hacks!
Recipe and photos by Sarah Anderson.
From Your Site Articles
- Ben & Jerry's Finally Releases a Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie ... ›
- 6 Vegan Nice Cream Recipes to Use Up All Those Bananas - Brit + Co ›
- This Easy, Vegan Ice Cream Has 2 Ingredients You Won't Expect ... ›
- Freeze! 23 Vegan + Paleo Ice Cream Hacks - Brit + Co ›
- The 15 Best Vegan Ice Creams in Stores - Brit + Co ›
Maggie is a writer and editor based in Chicago (but constantly traveling). She writes primarily about wellness, mindfulness, astrology, and healthy living, and has a background in fitness and yoga instruction.