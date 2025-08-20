Halloween decorations can be a little tricky sometimes. Too spooky, and they feel over-the-top. Too cutesy, and they can really bleed into cheesy territory. Luckily, Walmart has struck the perfect balance between the two with their latest Halloween decor drop. I combed through their entire lineup and found nine pieces that’ll make your space feel festive (without looking like a Spirit Halloween exploded everywhere).

Shop the 9 cutest Walmart Halloween decorations for 2025 below!

Walmart Glass Pumpkin Light You can never go wrong with a cozy light when it comes to setting the scene for Halloween. This pumpkin-shaped glass lamp will instantly add a cozy vibe that won't make your space feel creepy-crawly one bit.

Walmart Witch Candle Holders If you are into all things creepy-crawly, you'll adore this witchy candle holder duo. With just enough eerie-ness, they'll illuminate wherever you put them just dim enough for added spooks.

Walmart Pre-Lit Ceramic Halloween Jack-O-Lantern This classic Jack-O-Lantern is downright charming. You can place him indoors or out wherever you want a little bit of warm light.

Walmart Halloween Dog Decorative Pillow This pillow feels like something I could find at Anthropologie or Pottery Barn, but it's just $24 at Walmart! Any pet parent or pet lover will want to cozy up next to this cute (not overly-spooky!) plush.

Walmart No Evil Skulls (Set Of 3) These decorative skulls see no evil, hear no evil, nor speak no evil. The trio is perfect for sprucing up your book shelf or mantle come Halloween season!

Walmart Handmade Orange Terracotta Jack O’ Lanterns For a cozy, handmade feel, this set of terracotta Jack-O-Lanterns are a great decoration to add to your front porch this Halloween. Just pop in some tea lights and get the glow goin'.

Walmart Retro Vintage Halloween Jointed Scratch Cat Can't resist vintage home decor vibes? This black cat will add plenty of throwback charm the moment you hang it up on the wall, all while still being perfectly spooky.

Walmart Fall Pumpkin Stained Glass Window Hanging This piece is easy to transition from proper fall time to Halloween night since it's not necessarily super spooky, more-so cozy!

Walmart Pair Of 3-Foot Lighted Pumpkins Searching for outdoor decor this Halloween? This pair of stacked pumpkins works wonderfully when placed on either side of your entryway to give all your trick-or-treaters a warm welcome.

