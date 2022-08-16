The Top 2022 Wedding Trends, According to Etsy
Creating a unique wedding starts with handmade details. As more brides-to-be start to plan their wedding without pandemic in mind, we tapped Etsy’s trend expert, Dayna Isom Johnson, for ways in which 2022 weddings are changing as a result.
“With so much uncertainty over the last few years, couples are ready to go all-out with their wedding celebrations – whether that means embracing a vibrant and cheerful color palette, turning up the glamour with regency aesthetics, or incorporating bold and playful bows,” says Johnson.
Read on for more wedding style advice, including curated selects from Etsy Design Award finalists and winners in the wedding category (selected by fashion icon Jenna Lyons of J.Crew fame) for beautiful ways to make your wedding your way.
Separates
A splurge dress you can only wear once? Not so practical for today’s brides. Instead brides are searching for separates or mini bridal dresses that they can repurpose for other special occasions .
Check out this year’s Wedding Category Etsy Design Award winner Rowen Bodysuit & Bianca Skirt by Fern & Moon. ($1542)
Mood-Boosting Color
Black and white are classic wedding colors but this year – after a downer of a couple two – couples are embracing color in a big way. “Dopamine dressing has been a top trend this year, and many couples are adapting mood-boosting moments throughout their big days as a way to inject pops of joy and show off their personalities,” says Johnson.
Add a pop of joy with the Rainbow Confetti Veil by award-finalist whichgoose. ($28+)
Regency Period Details
Blame it on Bridgerton but Regencycore — a style inspired by the 1800s elite — is continuing to influence bridal style, from dresses to accessories and everything in between. “Inspired by a sense of escapism, this trend is all about fairytale opulence, elegance, timeless romance, and vintage-inspired luxury,” says Johnson. On Etsy, there has been an 184 percent increase in searches for bridal gloves*, a 96 percent increase in searches for puff sleeve wedding dresses*, and a 64 percent increase in searches for pearl veils*.
Go for the elegance of gold with this Gold Floral Wedding Tiara by award-finalist lialibely. ($263+)
Personalization
Many couples are taking notes from the micro wedding trend and leaning into personalized details that represent their style for a more intimate celebration – at every budget. “More than ever, couples are doubling down on celebrations that reflect their personal style and, more importantly, what matters most to them – whether that means hosting an over-the-top soiree or an intimate ceremony with just their closest friends and family,” says Johnson. Etsy has seen a 10 percent increase in searches for custom or personalized wedding items in the last three months*.
Check out this Custom Handwriting Wedding Dress Label by finalist memorythreadco. ($57+)
Want a more personalized ring on your finger?
Check out this Kite Moss Agate Engagement Ring by award-finalist hiddenspacejewelry. ($1900+)
Bold Bows
Bows ebb and flow in the wedding department but are now back in a modern way. "After nearly two years of laid-back dressing, couples are ready to embrace glamorous and over-the-top styles once again," says Johnson. "While certainly not new to the wedding scene, bows are a welcomed re-emerging trend that adds a touch of playfulness, femininity, and glamour to both bridal attire and wedding day decor."
Etsy star seller Stansberry has some elegant hair bows if you're feeling fancy. ($44)
60s Throwback
Brides are taking cues from mid-century weddings that were less conformist (think Audrey Hepburn’s 1969 bridal mini). “One of my favorite emerging trends this year is the return of ‘60s style,” says Johnson. “This transformative decade tossed out all of the traditional wedding rules and allowed brides to express their style with mini dresses, flared sleeves, and shorter veils.” Think outside the wedding box and try something non-traditional for your big day.
Check out this Lennox Floral Embroidered Topper by Etsy seller lavoilerose ($195+)
DIY Details
Creative pursuits soared during the pandemic, and many are now applying their newfound skills to their nuptials, like making their own guest books or adding a DIY touch to their wedding party gifts. “Those who still might prefer to buy over DIY are turning to the pros to add an ultra-special – yet still affordable – handmade touch to their weddings, particularly for larger or more time-intensive items like seating charts or invitations,” says Johnson. In fact, there has been a 40 percent increase in searches on Etsy for colorful save the dates or invitations in the last three months*.
Check out this Customizable Watercolor Crest Digital Invitation Suite by finalist sheffieldhouse ($34+)
Pearls
The pearlcore trend can be spotted on everything from wedding jewelry to veils and decor.
Check out these DIY Jane Earrings by finalist emmakatzkabridal.
Pet Attire
Including your pet in the wedding party has been a trend for a few years now but accessorizing your pet in something like this Pet WeddingSilk Robe by finalist maisonpetglam is one we'll just go ahead and say I Do!
*In the last three months, compared to the same time the previous year
