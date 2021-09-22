This Mountain Wedding Is A Nature Girl's Dream
Weddings have no shortage of creative inspiration. From the cake design to thoughtful bridesmaid gifts to romantic mini moons, we are here for all of it. And when it's one of our own tying the knot we're not just *all* smiles, we can't wait to share. Brit + Co Social Media Manager Allison Lee Cimo married her true love last month in an intimate ceremony just outside the Rocky Mountain National Park, and the day was full of DIY details that are totally them. From the couple's woodland vibe to Allison's one fashion splurge to the homemade cakes made from two amazing Half Baked Harvest recipes, all the details of this stunning mountain wedding were amazing. Take a peek, grab a tissue, and prepare to be inspired!
How did you and Dylan meet?
We met at a chili cook-off competition in Atlanta in 2017, but we didn't really connect and start talking until almost a year later. It was over Facebook of all things! As we were getting to know each other more, I realized we had so much in common — our tastes in movies, music, and books. As cliché as it may sound, we really fit together like puzzle pieces. One day I asked him out for coffee only to find out he had recently relocated to Denver. I was so crushed! A few weeks later, we took a leap of faith and I flew out to visit him for a week. My friends thought I was crazy, and I can't say I blame them. Let's just say I fell in love with more than the gorgeous landscape that is Colorado that week. I moved to Colorado almost exactly one month later. The rest is history.
Were you surprised by the proposal?
We, like many people, had a pandemic engagement. I think that of all things is what I expected least. We were engaged in August 2020, and almost exactly one year later we were married — August 2021. I had been suspicious for a few months since there were conversations about rings, but I wasn't sure what he had up his sleeve. He ended up proposing on a hike at the summit of the mountain just as the sun was going down. So romantic, I know. He must have been pretty nervous because he dropped the engagement ring [designed by Melanie Casey] as he pulled it out of the velvet box. We both laughed and it made the moment even more special and memorable.
How did you discover your stunning dress?
I found my dress at BHLDN, a sister brand to Anthropologie. It's so funny because I knew for months what dress I wanted. I would get online and look at it and think to myself, this is the one. My best friend flew to Denver to go dress shopping with me and the most unexpected thing happened — when I tried on "the one" it ended up not being it. Flustered, I tried on dozens of different styles, but nothing made me feel the way I did when I tried on Wtoo by Watters Seeley Gown. I'd never seen anything quite like it. The silver threads, detailed beading, and soft tulle were truly reminiscent of a fairytale princess. I got it right then and there with not a single doubt in my mind. The hardest part was having it hang in my closet for months and being patient.
How did Dylan land on the green suit? (Love, BTW!)
We quickly developed this whimsical woodland theme. I kept thinking about enchanted forests, quirky, summer camp-inspired details, and foraged-style botanicals focusing on rust, mustard, green, and other neutral tones. With the breathtaking mountainscape, it kind of felt meant to be. We really wanted to feel integrated into our natural surroundings, so Dylan went with a green corduroy suit (for added texture).
Where did you get married and why did you choose the location?
We got married at the Wild Basin Lodge in Allenspark, CO just outside of Rocky Mountain National Park. Why? I think the pictures do most of the talking there. The Lodge is a family-run business with 14-acres of spectacular views. The rustic charm of the warm wooden walls and beams makes for the coziest vibe.
What was the biggest challenge planning a wedding during a pandemic?
The biggest challenge was all of the uncertainty. We really kept an optimistic mindset and hoped for the best — that the world wouldn't shut down again and we'd be able to celebrate this special day with our dearest friends and family. I have so much empathy for any bride who had to reschedule her big day or do most of the planning virtually. Fortunately, I'm a die-hard Pinterest user, so that really helped me push past some of the pandemic barriers. I relied solely on building mood boards and browsing inspirational photography to build my vision.
It only felt natural to have a small wedding too, due to the pandemic. There were a total of 55 guests — about half of that number was family, and the other half was friends. Our wedding was technically a "micro-wedding" package, but now being on the other side of it I think it was the perfect size. It created a real feeling of intimacy for all of the people present.
How did you personalize your wedding? Tell us about the little details, like the framed art, the national park postcards, the shoes!
My wedding was pretty much all DIY. Trust me when I say we didn't have a large budget, so the planning required a lot of strategic, creative thinking. We locally thrifted some of the more eclectic items like picture frames, knickknacks, and brass trays. I found things such as cake stands, dried eucalyptus, and our vow booklets on Etsy.
I saved big bucks by personally designing all of my wedding signage using Canva, a free graphic design platform. They have beautiful templates you can use. We opted for National Park postcards instead of asking guests to sign a wedding guest book. We really tried to be intentional about infusing our personal tastes and aesthetic into the little things like that. My favorite item on our greeting table was a custom watercolor portrait of us that I ordered months prior on Etsy, by artist Nestnotes.
For my flora & fauna design, I found an urban micro-farm (shoutout to Rowdy Poppy in Denver) just minutes away from my house. I picked up a few large buckets of assorted flowers and put together the scattered bud vase arrangements myself.
The silver ballet flats were definitely a splurge item for me. A bride is on her feet all day, so comfortable shoes are a must. And if I was going to splurge, I wanted to make sure I got shoes that I could wear on more than just my wedding day. I ordered the Leonie Silver Ballet Flats from Loeffler Randall. They are literally perfect. I'm excited to dress them down with jeans this fall season.
In every wedding something unexpected happens and you have to roll with it. What was your unexpected and how did you work around it?
One of my favorite phrases is "like water off a duck's back" and that's exactly what I had to remind myself of on my wedding day. You spend so much time during the planning process envisioning the day and how it's all going to pan out, but inevitably things always happen. Some of my family was unable to make it due to health complications/COVID-19. This was tough for me, but fortunately I was able to center myself and focus on the family and friends surrounding me. We danced the night away and it was a blast. I really can't stress enough how important it is to savor every moment of your wedding day and be fully present.
What was your wedding highlight — the most memorable part of the day?
Gosh — so many things! For one, there were dozens of hummingbirds buzzing around us during our reception dinner. It was one of those things you couldn't possibly plan, but was just a happy circumstance. My dad's toast was incredibly sweet too. I think I saw every single person there crying, no joke.
Tell us about the food and that cake! Yum!
The chef at Wild Basin Lodge is in-house. The food was served family style: crispy butternut squash ravioli and slow-cooked Colorado beef pot roast, smashed potatoes with garlic and braised beets with lemon. It reminded me a lot of big Thanksgiving or Christmas dinners I had as a child.
Dylan's mother actually made our cakes. This added such a special touch. The Blackberry Lavender Naked Cake with White Chocolate Buttercream AND the Strawberry Coconut Carrot Cake with Mascarpone Buttercream were Half Baked Harvest recipes actually that she followed.
What was your first dance song?
We danced to "I Fell" by Naive Thieves. Just listen to it, the lyrics are so romantic yet simple. It was really sweet — Dylan told me he had dreamt of dancing to that song on his wedding day long before we even met. Of course, I had to make that happen for him.
Where did you go on your honeymoon?
We went to St. John, the smallest of the three U.S. Virgin Islands, for a full week. It was simply heaven. We went snorkeling, tried a bunch of Caribbean dishes, and enjoyed relaxing on the beach. We reminisced about the wedding a lot on the trip too, of course.
Congratulations to you both and thanks Allison for sharing!
Find more wedding inspo on the Brit + Co Wedding page.
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days momming her little one Matilda.