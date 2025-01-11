Your "Transformative" Weekly Horoscope for January 12–19 Is Here — These 4 Signs Are In For Exciting Changes!
We've officially gotten through the first week of January, so you know what that means – it's time for another weekly horoscope! With the holidays behind us and the craziness of the year (to say the absolute least) settling in already, it can be helpful to ground ourselves in what the stars have to offer. So here's what you can expect from your weekly horoscope, based on your sun and rising signs! Let's get into it.
Scroll down to see your totally transformative weekly horoscope for January 12-19!
What's happening astrologically during January 12-19, 2025?
Mars, the planet of action, takes center stage this week, influenced by several important transits. Prepare for heightened emotions and increased activity. The week begins with Mars forming a beneficial trine with Neptune, offering an opportunity to tap into intuition and take action guided by inner wisdom. Creativity will flourish, compelling us to produce, create, or invent. Prioritize self-care as the week intensifies, with Mars aligning with both the Sun and Moon. Strive for balance, love, and sensitivity in personal relationships, and practice kindness whenever possible.
Mars will be especially visible on January 13 and 14, moving in front of the full Moon in the eastern sky as the Sun sets. This rare occultation is a striking event, stirring primal energies that could lead to reactive and volatile responses. Avoid irritable or short-tempered individuals, and if you feel reactive, pause to recalibrate. Lean into your intuition and shift towards a more loving approach. With Mars and the Moon in nurturing Cancer, protective instincts for home and family will be strong. However, Mars’ intensity will also influence global events, eliciting deep emotional reactions.
On January 14, Mars and the Moon form a square with Jupiter, amplifying emotions further. The key to navigating this energy is to maintain balance and draw wisdom from your feelings. Adding to the dynamic is a trine between Uranus and the Sun, introducing abrupt changes and unexpected ideas. This energy supports bold moves, whether you’re contemplating a major life change or standing up for yourself. Stay mindful, as irritability may lead to rash or harsh actions. Mercury in Capricorn sextiles Saturn it's best to carefully and patiently craft a logical plan of action.
On January 19, the Sun moves into Aquarius, beginning a month-long journey through this innovative and humanitarian sign. Initially, the Sun aligns with transformative Pluto, reinforcing opportunities for change. Aquarius encourages intuitive problem-solving and unique solutions. It’s a hopeful, bright energy that highlights community collaboration, intelligence, and freedom. Themes of innovation and collective progress will take the forefront.
Read Your Weekly Horoscope For Your Sun & Rising Signs
Brit + Co
Aries (March 21 – April 20)
What is your relationship to money and security? This week offers a chance to evaluate whether it's healthy and balanced. Be prepared for unexpected expenses, but also remain open to windfalls, promotions, or opportunities to earn more and take on greater responsibility.
Brit + Co
Taurus (April 21 – May 21)
Integrity and honesty take center stage. Acting from authenticity, bravery, and honesty may lead to serendipitous rewards and magical occurrences. Conversely, compromising your integrity may result in hardship and struggle. Choose wisely.
Brit + Co
Gemini (May 22 – June 21)
It’s time to release unconscious habits and patterns that no longer serve you. Pay attention to serendipitous events encouraging you to embrace change. Revealed secrets may help you reevaluate your life and align more closely with your true self. Spiritual growth requires both action and acceptance.
Brit + Co
Cancer (June 22 – July 22)
Are you comfortable with your current situation? If so, consider new approaches to achieving your goals. Learn something to expand your consciousness. If you're not satisfied, take this opportunity to redefine your path. Remember, the journey itself can be the lesson. Muster the courage to make changes, even if they seem radical to others.
Brit + Co
Leo (July 23 – August 22)
Unexpected career changes may arise, especially if routine tasks have left you feeling irritable or uninspired. Use your natural courage to make bold moves, whether in your work, appearance, or lifestyle. Embrace change to live more authentically.
Brit + Co
Virgo (August 23 – September 22)
This is a time for a major overhaul of your thoughts and beliefs. Seek opportunities to expand your perspective and challenge old assumptions. A physical journey or educational experience may provide the insight you need to grow. Broaden your worldview to foster soul evolution.
Brit + Co
Libra (September 23 – October 22)
It's time to do shadow work. Unearth parts of yourself you’ve hidden due to fear of judgment. This introspection may be challenging but offers exponential growth. Enlist a trusted guide or therapist to help you navigate this transformative process.
Brit + Co
Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)
Relationships require attention and balance. If they’ve been on autopilot, it’s time to reset. Avoid rash decisions; instead, communicate your needs and work collaboratively to strengthen these connections. Thriving relationships require mutual effort and care.
Brit + Co
Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)
Embrace routine and establish new, healthy habits. Whether it’s exercise, meditation, or dietary changes, commitment to a structured plan will benefit you in the long run. Consider enlisting a mentor or coach to keep you motivated and on track.
Brit + Co
Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)
While these are serious times, allow yourself moments of spontaneity and self-expression. Let go of relationships or commitments that no longer align with your authentic self. Be open to unique and unconventional connections that support your growth.
Brit + Co
Aquarius (January 20 – February 19)
Your patience may be tested as unexpected events disrupt your plans. Stay flexible and devise creative solutions to any problems. If you lack a clear plan, go with the flow and trust your innovative thinking to guide you through.
Brit + Co
Pisces (February 20 – March 21)
New opportunities for self-expression are on the horizon. Step outside your comfort zone and take healthy risks. Inspiration may come from a sibling or neighbor, encouraging you to explore fresh ideas and expand your intellectual horizons. Enjoy the freedom to pursue diverse interests.
Looking for a more thorough reading? Reach out to Tina at SevenSistersAstrology.com!
Sign up for our weekly newsletter so you never miss a thing!