Rhode x West Elm Are Dressing Your Home Up In Style
Ready-to-wear fashion brand RHODE and global design company West Elm have collaborated for a fashionably floral homewares collection that’s simply *perfect* for the summer season. When warm weather calls us outside for one-too-many-glasses-of-wine dinner parties, this latest 40-piece collab’s covered-in-blooms dinner plates and funky serving tray come into play, making for a stylish table spread. Decorative linens from the likes of pillowcases and tea towels join the collection by striking a balance between polished and playful.The two retailers joined forces to elevate your spaces, inside and out. You can shop the pieces, ranging from $39-330, exclusively at westelm.com beginning today. Find our favorite picks for summertime entertainment and leisure below!
Each of these rounded pillows complements the other in *such* a satisfying way. The primary color palette keeps things wondrously juvenile, which strongly correlates with our everlasting dopamine decor dreams.
“This collection is full of inspiration from our travels and intended to mix and match unabashedly," said RHODE Creative Director and Co-founder, Purna Khatau. "It was such an incredible process to collaborate with West Elm and bring our signature prints to life with their team."
This pillow gracefully works texture into your bedroom or living room spaces. The earthy hues bring the summer season inside, highlighting delicate floral imagery.
We're so ready to serve our girls only the bestsummer cocktails via this groovy serving tray. The piece really embraces fun with waves and bright blue.
Each color on this throw pillow balances out the other with harmony. The ruffle edging adds visual interest to a piece that might have otherwise been dangerously simple.
It's not a proper table setting until you've laid out some eye-catching placemats. This round one from the RHODE x West Elm collab marries the rest of the collection with ease, utilizing the wavy green line detail. It's playful in shape, but the color palette keeps this accessory elevated.
Mix and match your kitchen linens by beginning with this combo. The wavy green hem is the perfect pair for the more simple tea towel, which gets a barely-there yellow stitch finishing.
Echoing the sentiment, “In working with West Elm, we truly went back to our origins," RHODE Co-founder Phoebe Vickers said. "We included a few of our signature prints — bringing the DNA of RHODE to a new medium, which has been incredibly exciting."
This skinny accent pillow is sure to find a home on your lush bedspread or sofa. The patterned fabric has a hand-drawn feel that amps up your home's personality.
This patterned plate will undoubtedly complement your best summer appetizer recipe – the organic shape, alongside ornamental vine and flower decals, gives this piece a touch of nature – super suitable for a garden party!
We could truly get lost in all of the whimsical details on this throw pillow's fabric. Dotted in adorable little tars, foliage, and flowers, this pick will make you feel warm and cozy inside – just the way being at home should.
Images via RHODE x West Elm.