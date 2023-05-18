Okay But Why Are We Just Now Hearing About “Wine Walks?”
You’ve heard of “hot girl walks" — you know, walks that women (and really anyone) can do around their neighborhood, a local trail, etc. while blasting their favorite podcast or music. The entire concept exists to not only encourage womanhood, but to also promote exercise, mental health, and relaxation throughout busy work days. It’s a time to take a breath, get outside, and move your body (all while being a hot girl, of course).
While “hot girl” walks were and stillare all the rage, there’s a new walk in town that is taking over. In the instance of full disclosure, if you love wine, then you’ll certainly hop aboard this exercise trend. “Wine walks” are a new movement on TikTok that still has you taking a leisurely evening stroll, but with a little wine in your cup.
Even The Bachelorette’s and Grape Therapy's Kaitlyn Bristowe endorses a good old wine walk, after pouring an entire bottle of rosé in her 40oz Stanley Cup. To be frank, we aren’t encouraging that you drink above your limits on a regular walk around the block (and we are still hydration girlies, so drink water!!), but a glass or two of your favorite Chardonnay will do the trick.
It’s also a great excuse to hang with friends while simultaneously getting your steps in. These girls joined in on the TikTok trend, claiming they started “rehashing everything for the 10th time” during their wine walk—and BTW, our overthinking brains could not relate more.
Our Favorite Wines For Your Walks
Now that we know what a “wine walk” actually is, it’s time to give our best recommendations for which wines you should be filling your mugs with. If you’re looking for a low calorie, low carbs, and low sugar option — then famous brand co-founded by celebrities Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, Fresh Vine Wine, may have the bottle for you (shout out to the Sauvignon Blanc varietal). We also have a list of 27 budget wines to add to your rotation, in case you're a wine enthusiast with a strapped bank account (like most Gen Z and millennials right now).
Woëlffer Estate Summer in a Bottle Long Island Rosé 2022 ($27)
You shouldn't judge a book by its cover...but wine? Wine is fair game, and this Summer In A Bottle Rosé from Woëlffer is just as good as it looks!
Rose Hill Vineyard 2021 Coalescence ($25)
This bottle from Rose Hill is bright, dry, and minerally — perfect for a crisp, evening walk! Plus, it pairs pretty well with just about any food for whatever your post-walk meal may be!
Burgans Albariño Rias Biaxis 2021 ($14)
This affordable albariño is a summer staple. It's a little bolder than the bright Coalescence above, but still easy to sip whenever.
Moselland Green Cat Riesling ($15)
Green riesling? Cat-shaped bottle? Yeah, we're in. This wine looks sweet, tastes sweet, and the bottle upcycles into a sweet vase for all your fresh florals.
Chateau Ste Michelle Riesling ($7)
This juicy, fruit-forward wine is like a sweet treat at the end of the day. Perfect for a luxurious, relaxing walk with your best girlfriends!
Bertrand Cote Des Roses Rose ($13)
Rosé all day is quite literally a hot girl mantra, so you know we had to add more than one to this roster! This bottle from Bertrand is even better after you look at the price tag, too!
Barefoot Fruitscato Peach ($12)
Peach is a quintessential summer fruit, so naturally it makes for a sweet glass of wine throughout the warmer season! You can find Barefoot just about anywhere, so no worries about waiting on a shipment from some far off vineyard!
Gulp Hablo Organic Orange Wine ($23)
Orange wine is all the rage, but it's hard to figure out which "funky" flavor is for you. We think this wine is the perfect starter orange wine with just enough funky notes to ease you into this particular palette.
Fresh Vine Sauvignon Blanc ($19)
Like we said before, Fresh Vine is a crowd favorite! A good sauvy b like this is always light and crisp enough for all your summer walks!
