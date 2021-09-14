Stay Fit With These 7 Influencer-Made Workout Apps
Sometimes using workout apps is just so much easier than going to the gym or a class. These seven fitness apps (many of which offer free trials) will help keep your body and mind feeling great—and not only are they totally accessible, they're all founded by female influencers. With a breakdown of the prices, the pros, and the cons off each app, you'll be able to exercise from the comfort of your own home while also supporting your favorite fitness stars.
Image via the App Store
Alive by Whitney Simmons
(Free on the App Store and Google Play; Premium $15/month or $120/year)
Pros
Not only will this app make you feel good, but it looks good too! With bright colors and a sleek design, the app breaks down the whole workout process, regardless of whether you're a beginner or you have experience with strength training. Get ready to sweat!
Cons
Reviewers have pointed out that there aren't modifications for users who don't have the needed equipment, and there aren't many tips to improve your form or movement. Each time you get on the app you have to scroll to find your current program and there isn't much flexibility for redistributing the workload among a different period of days.
Image via the App Store
MadFit by Maddie Lymburner
(Free on App Store and Google Play; Premium $20/month, $50/3 month, $80/6 month, $300/lifetime)
Pros
You get to listen to your own music while working out so you can stay in the zone, and the app allows you to skip exercises or rests if you want to. It shows you how to do each exercise, which is a great feature for beginners, and uses a point system instead of counting calories.
Cons
There are a few bugs that users have reported, such as the weight goal changing on its own and having to increase the weight and measurements in increments instead of typing them in.
Image via the App Store
Sweat by Kayla Itsines
(Free on App Store and Google Play; Premium $20/month, $120/year)
Pros
With a built-in timer, workout counter, and instructors that can be found on Instagram, Sweat makes you feel connected to the people on the other side of the app. There are breaks in between each set so you can gather your equipment and take a quick breather before diving into the next round.
Cons
Users have reported that the mile tracker is off.
Image via the App Store
Fit Body by Anna Victoria
(Free on App Store and Google Play; Premium $20/month, $120/year)
Pros
Fit Body is all about nourishing your body and mind instead of focusing on your weight. You'll get a macro breakdown, a meal plan, grocery store lists, exercise programs, and more. All you need is dumbbells and a mat, then you just pick a workout type (sculpt, shred, and tone) and a level (beginner, intermediate, and advanced) and you're good to go!
Cons
There are some glitches and crashing that users have reported.
Image via the App Store
FIT from Emily Skye
(Free on App Store and Google Play; Premium $20/month, $50/3 months, $120/year)
Pros
FIT focuses on the details. It offer breathing reminders, form reminders, and pep talks. The diversity of the exercises, the length of the workouts, and the stretching sessions will make you keep coming back for more.
Cons
Since it's not an all body weight program, you will need some workout equipment.
Image via the App Store
Tammy Fit by Tammy Hembrow
(Free on App Store and Google Play; Premium $20/month, $50/quarter, $100/year)
Pros
You can watch Tammy doing the exercises so you don't feel like you're doing them on your own. Plus, you can get meals delivered to your door.
Cons
While you're able to watch Tammy, you don't have access to the weight sizes that she uses or her extra workout info. You also can't edit your calendar, so if you get off by a few days you can't necessarily make up the missed workouts.
Image via the App Store
Tone It Up by Karena Dawn and Katrina Scott
(Free on App Store and Google Play; Premium $15/month, $38/quarter, $100/year)
Pros
You can take your workouts to the gym with Tone It Up, and you have access to some of the recipes that are available on the TIU website. There's also a responsive behind the scenes team to listen to requests or questions.
Cons
You're unable to track how many days a week you work out unless you do a program, and if you get kicked out you can't get back in or join a class if you're a few minutes late.
Featured image via Ayo Ogunseinde/Unsplash
