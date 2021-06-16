17 Bridesmaid Gifts They'll Fall For — All Under $100
We hear congratulations are in order!
We also hear that you can't even think about your wedding without involving and honoring the people who have shaped you and your romantic relationship, because sometimes it takes a darn village. If you've chosen those whom you'd like to have by your side on your big day, you're ready to ask them to join you, ideally in a fashion that harks to your friendship. Get inspired by one of these ideas that, yes, we promised are all under $100, but — surprise! — actually top out at $75.
Bridesmaid Proposal Cookie Dough 6 Pack ($75)
Before you ask, yes, this stuff is 100% safe to eat, and your pals' tastebuds will be 100% on board with that.
Casamigos Tequila Bridesmaid Gift Label ($8)
Slap a custom label on a bottle that will more than earn its place on their bar cart.
Will You Be My Bridesman Candle ($20)
Available for bridesmen and bridesmaids alike (we love to see it!), one of these candles will light up their day.
Custom Embroidered Denim Name Jacket ($52+)
It's never too early to get started on those bachelorette party outfits, my friends.
Bridesmaids Proposal Macarons ($25)
We're taking bets that the recipients' responses to these chic macarons will be "mais oui!"
Be My Bridesmaid Personalized Wine ($59)
Who could say no to a custom-made bottle of full-bodied Cabernet Sauvignon grown in Paso Robles, California? No one, that's who.
Bridesmaid Proposal Puzzle ($9+)
Even for those who did a lot of puzzles during quarantine, this one's a standout.
Friends Bridesmaid Mug ($24+)
If you've wished that your crew could hang at Central Perk and exchanged frantic texts over the Friends reunion special, this just fits.
Bridesmaid Socks ($7+)
The label says it perfectly: "My wedding would sock without you."
Will You Be My Bridesmaid 3-Piece Candy Bento Box ($28)
This expressive three-pack of champagne- and strawberry-flavored candies is the sweetest touch.
Funny Bridesmaid Proposal Card ($4, was $5)
You're going to need a hefty dose of humor to make it to the wedding day, so why not start now?
Bridal Shower Makeup Bag Set of 8 ($26)
Let them consider this the official welcome to your wedding team.
Disney Bridesmaid Shirts ($21+)
If you're planting the seed for a bachelorette at Disney, well, we don't blame you.
Bridesmaid Wine Tumbler ($13)
Remind them to tote these tumblers to the bachelorette, the wedding weekend, and any and all other bride-tribe activities.
Wedding Team Hand Cream (6-Pack) ($20)
It's going to be all hands on deck sooner or later, so you might as well get on the prep now.
Team Bride Hair Ties ($8)
You're tying the knot; they're tying up their hair. It just makes sense!
Fuzzy Bridesmaids Slide Slippers ($12, was $20)
These fuzzy slippers will no doubt make for some adorable getting-ready photos.
How did you propose to your bridesmaids? Tell us about it @BritandCo.
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
