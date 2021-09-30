11 Stylish Ways to Transition Your Gallery Wall for Fall
While summer is officially over, beautiful fall foliage is finally cropping up with our favorite palette of reds and oranges, so why not bring the look inside with some gallery wall art? These leaf-filled, rich-hued DIY's will look fab and save you a ton of money for new investment pieces (like that crazy new statement mirror decor trend you've been eyeing).
DIY Autumn Leaf Garland
Hang a cheery garland or two for all the fall get-togethers on your calendar. (via Make + Tell)
Printable "Sweater Weather" Print
New sweaters and new art go hand in hand, right? Luckily this print is free, so you'll just need a frame to make it really stand out. (via Lovely Indeed)
DIY Anthropologie Wall Art
You'll save some cash and have have a lot of fun making this DIY. (via Brit + Co)
DIY Fringe Wall Hanging
Enjoy those beiges and browns in all of their glory before the holiday decor vibes really kick in. (via Studio DIY)
DIY Layered Fan Art Piece
Pieces that jump off the wall at you will always leave more of an impression. And while it's not time to spook your guests with Halloween decor yet, you can hit them with some bold color. (via The House That Lars Built)
DIY Paper Shapes Art
And all at once, summer collapsed into fall... along with its more muted color palette. These amber hues remind us of a pile of leaves. (via Sugar & Cloth)
DIY Mini Purple Fall Wreaths
What's better than a big fancy wreath? Three small ones that you can mix and match and arrange to suit your constantly changing decor needs. (via PMQ for Two)
DIY Wooden Block Mosaic Art
All your project offcuts can find a purpose in this assembled piece. (via A Beautiful Mess)
DIY Modern Fall Wreath
The simple beauty of a hoop wreath with a scroll of text will capture even the strongest of summer-loving hearts. (via Craftberry Bush)
DIY Abstract Geometric Painting
Wild brush strokes that look the way the crisp wind feels? You can't get more autumnal than that. (via Dans Le Lakehouse)
DIY Wall Art Weaving Hack
The larger weavings can be hard to put together, but with this hack you can speed through a big one in no time. (via Paper & Stitch)
Show us your fall gallery walls by tagging us on Instagram + check out our B+C online Illustration classes for more creative inspo!
This post has been updated.
