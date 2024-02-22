25 Baked Chicken Recipes That Are Nowhere Close To Boring
Baked Crunchy Hot Honey Chicken
Image via Half-Baked Harvest
This baked hot honey chicken is bursting with flavor and has the perfect amount of crunch! The sauce the chicken is baked in is simple to whip up but is seriously delicious. (via Half-Baked Harvest)
Crispy Baked Basil Chicken Cordon Bleu
Image via Half-Baked Harvest
Crispy chicken loaded up with cheese? Sounds like a dream to me! This meal is one you'll want to dig into a long day. (via Half-Baked Harvest)
Baked Crunchy Maple Dijon Chicken
Image via Half-Baked Harvest
This maple dijon chicken comes together on just one pan and is the perfect combination of sweet and savory! (via Half-Baked Harvest)
Crispy Baked Buffalo Chicken Wings
Image via The Real Food Dietitians
Nothing hits better than a plate of delicious chicken wings! This recipe is tangy, crispy, and healthier than normal wings because they're baked. (via The Real Food Dietitians)
Sheet Pan Chicken And Veggies
Image via The Real Food Dietitians
One of the best parts about this recipe is that it only takes 15 minutes to prep! Aside from that, though, it's a deliciously healthy meal that allows you to get in your protein and veggies. (via The Real Food Dietitians)
Oven Baked Chicken Thighs
Image via Clean Cuisine
These oven-baked chicken thighs are bursting with flavor and are perfectly juicy. This is one of those recipes you're going to want to bookmark because you'll be turning to it again and again! (via Clean Cuisine)
Oven Baked BBQ Chicken
Image via Clean Cuisine
This chicken is completely smothered in sticky and sweet BBQ sauce that will have you licking your fingers! (via Clean Cuisine)
Baking Powder Chicken Wings
Image via Give Recipe
These buffalo wings are just the right amount of crispy and are delicious naked or with a hot buffalo sauce! (via Give Recipe)
Lemon Garlic Baked Chicken Thighs
Image via Give Recipe
These lemon garlic chicken thighs are bursting with flavors but are simple enough to appeal to even the pickiest of eaters! (viaGive Recipe)
Spanish Style Baked Chicken Thighs with Potatoes
Image via Vikalinka
A dish with chicken and potatoes is always a crowd-pleaser! This recipe is full of exciting flavors that feel like a trip to Spain for your mouth! (via Vikalinka)
Oven Baked Honey Soy Chicken Thighs & Drumsticks
Image via Vikalinka
These chicken thighs and drumsticks have flavorful, crispy skin and a sticky glaze. It makes for a weeknight meal you'll look forward to all day long! (via Vikalinka)
Everything Bagel Baked Chicken Tenders
Image via Averie Cooks
Everything but the bagel seasoning? Chicken tenders? Sounds like a match made in heaven to me! (via Averie Cooks)
Baked Parmesan-Crusted Chicken
Image via Averie Cooks
This recipe comes together in under 30 minutes but tastes like something that took all day to whip up! Plus, it tastes like it's been deep-fried but it really is made in the oven! (via Averie Cooks)
Sheet Pan Italian Chicken & Vegetables
Image via Averie Cooks
I'm telling you, this might be the best chicken recipe you'll ever make! The chicken is so juicy thanks to the yummy marinade of olive oil, balsamic vinegar, Italian seasoning, and dried onion. (via Averie Cooks)
Hasselback Baked Caprese Chicken
Image via The Girl on Bloor
If you ever find yourself craving a meal that tastes like summer on a plate, look no further. This recipe is light and delicious, leaving you feeling great! (via The Girl on Bloor)
Baked Pesto Chicken
Image via The Girl on Bloor
This baked pesto chicken takes less than 40 minutes to make but tastes like something straight of a fancy restaurant! (via The Girl on Bloor)
Baked Korean-Inspired Chicken Wings
Image via The Girl on Bloor
If you're someone who loves indulging in some pub food, this is the recipe for you! It's a much healthier version of the classic Korean chicken wing but tastes right on par. (via The Girl on Bloor)
Cheesy Tomato Baked Skillet Chicken
Image via The Original Dish
This cheesy tomato-baked skillet chicken is seriously the definition of comfort food. It warms you up from the inside out and is so quick and easy to make! (via The Original Dish)
Apple Cider Chicken
Image via Pink Owl Kitchen
These juicy chicken thighs are coated in a warm and flavorful spice blend and cooked with sliced apples. Basically, it's fall in a meal! (via Pink Owl Kitchen)
One Pan Mediterranean Baked Chicken & Potatoes
Image via Forks & Foliage
This baked Mediterranean chicken and potatoes dish is jam-packed with flavor and only takes a few minutes of preparation. It pairs super nicely with rice or salad and is a meal that will satisfy every time! (via Forks & Foliage)
Hawaiian Oven Baked BBQ Chicken Tenders
Image via Whole & Heavenly Oven
When you're in the mood for a Hawaiian vacation but can't make your way to the islands, this meal is the next best thing. These crispy chicken tenders are coated in a pineapple barbecue sauce and are absolutely delicious. (via Whole & Heavenly Oven)
Baked Chicken Shawarma
Image via Woman Scribbles
This baked chicken shawarma tastes like something you'd get to go to but can be made from the comfort of home! The tender baked chicken pairs super well with the yummy garlicky sauce. (via Woman Scribbles)
Baked Ranch Chicken
Image via Feel Good Foodie
This ranch chicken is so simple to make and is absolutely scrumptious! The homemade ranch seasoning elevates it to a whole new level, and this recipe is sure to become one of your faves. (via Feel Good Foodie)
Baked Za’atar Chicken
Image via Feel Good Foodie
If you haven't had za'atar chicken, let me just tell you it's a flavor explosion! This Mediterranean spice levels up any dish, and it really makes baked chicken that much better. (via Feel Good Foodie)
Hummus Crusted Chicken
Image via Feel Good Foodie
If you have leftover hummus, you're in luck! This hummus baked chicken is the perfect way to use it up and makes for a crispy and juicy meal. (via Feel Good Foodie)
