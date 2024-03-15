21 Genius Uses For Trader Joe’s Everything Bagel Seasoning
Are you as obsessed with Trader Joe’s“Everything But the Bagel” seasoning as I am?! It’s a magical combination of salt, garlic, onion, poppy seeds, and two kinds of sesame seeds, and when it hit shelves people went absolutely nuts for the stuff (myself included). I mean, how could you not? As a kid, I’d order an everything bageland shake it to collect the extra seasoning so I could scoop it up into the cream cheese, and have that flavor explode in every single bite.
This seasoning has such a great flavor and really does make everything — and I mean *everything* — taste good! It’s sweet and savory, and has a little spice from the garlic and a nice crunchy texture. Plus, it evokes that lovely nostalgic memory of tearing into your first fresh-out-of-the-oven everything bagel with a thick layer of schmear.
And while you have your traditional uses for this superb spice mix, here are a few other inspired ideas that become even better with a sprinkle of Everything But The Bagel seasoning.
Uses For Everything Bagel Seasoning From Trader Joe's
- Avocado toast is still all the rage, so next time you’re craving it, try topping it with some everything bagel seasoning. Add a pinch of red chili flakes for a nice, spicy kick.
- Freshpoke was almost made for this! The crispy crunch of the sesame seeds works really well paired with fresh fish and sushi toppings.
- When you’re thinking aboutegg recipes, you should also pair that thought with some of this seasoning. Scrambled, fried, poached, any kind of egg will work!
- Imagine the flavor explosion that is an everything bagel seasoning-crusted chicken. It’s going to totally change the way you look at chicken.
- It also works well on salmon, steak, and turkey!
- This seasoning also adds a nice pop of flavor to any of your salads.
- Or more specifically, try tossing them on your homemade croutons!
- We all love a good slice ofpizza, and with the garlic and onion, this topping is a no-brainer.
Image via Trader Joe's
9. Make your hummus absolutely dreamy with a nice kick of spice.
10. And for your next movie night, sprinkle on your buttered popcorn.
11. Try adding a layer onto your grilled cheese for a crispy crunch that melds perfectly with warm, gooey cheese.
12. When it comes time for summer BBQ season, top your burger buns with a dusting of everything bagl seasoning, or even try mixing it into your patties!
13. Sure, Chicago hot dogs have their poppyseed buns, but just imagine if your New York-style hot dog came topped with a shake of everything bagel seasoning.
14. Grilled veggiesneed some seasoning too, and this pick adds a nice salty flavor to any veggie dish.
15. Mac and cheesereaches a whole new level of awesomeness with the addition of some crispy everything bagel seasoning crunch.
Image via Trader Joe's
16. Alright, so this one isn’t a dish per se, but try making some everything bagel seasoning butter. You’ll pretty much want to spread this on everything.
17. Give a boring egg salada new breath of life with some seasoning.
18. And just in case you didn’t get enough of an avocado fix with the avocado toast, try spicing up your next batch of guacamole.
19. Try making candied everything bagel bacon. Just sprinkle the seasoning with a little bit of brown sugar on your bacon before baking or frying it, and wait for the magic to happen.
20. If dessert’s your thing, this sweet and savory combo actually works! It might sound crazy, but theeverything bagel donut exists, and it’s pretty awesome.
21. Finally, while there are tons of amazing applications for the Everything But the Bagel seasoning from Trader Joe's, just adding loads more to your already well-seasoned everything bagel and cream cheese is never a bad option.
No seasoning was left behind in the reporting of this article... just in case you were worried about seeing it spilled on the table!
Photos by Nicole Iizuka.