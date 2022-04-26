Art Fairs Across The Country You Should Visit In 2022
For gals who love creativity and small businesses, there is one thing we can't wait to add to our 2022 itinerary: art fairs! These picks have everything from live demonstrations and tasty treats to one-of-a-kind artwork you won't find anywhere else. If you want to add something more than getting some sunor relaxingto your vacay, check out one of these picks (or one near you!) instead.
SPRING/BREAK Art Show
September 7-11, 2022
This internationally recognized New York City art show is challenging the idea of what a typical art market looks like. They offer independent curators free space to showcase their art, no matter how far along in their careers they are.
Renegade Craft Fair
July 15-17, 2022
With shows in Chicago, Austin, San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York, and Seattle, this art fair is curated by an in-house team focused on fostering creative community. They're constantly looking for opportunities to help cities' creative community grow stronger, more sustainable, and more accessible.
Tennessee Craft Fair
May 6-8, 2022
While you're kicking it in Music City, USA, make a stop at Centennial Park and you'll get a peek at all kinds of unique, handmade treasures from artists across Nashville.
Craft Fair of the Southern Highlands
July 21-24, 2022
This craft and art fair takes place in Harrah's Cherokee Center in Asheville, NC, and showcases both contemporary and traditional clay, wood, and metal art. Take in all of the beautiful work during the afternoon, then stop at any of the local restaurants and breweries to finish out the evening.
Ashley For The Arts Art and Craft Fair
August 12-13, 2022
Over 100 booths will line Arcadia, Wisconsin's, Memorial Park Drive throughout the weekend, and you'll get a glimpse of jewelry, woodwork, paintings, and even some live demonstrations. Once the fair closes for the evening, you can also check out the concert series.
Seattle Art Fair
July 21-24, 2022
Seattle is so full of life and excitement that it only makes sense their art fair would feature work as beautiful and eclectic as the city itself. We're talking paintings, sculptures, and everything in between.
First Friday Artwalk
May 6, 2022
Experience live music and artwork all summer long with Elizabeth City, NC's First Fridays. For May's event, you can visit the bookstore to meet a local author and watch a painter do a live painting, but each month will feature new things.
Printed Matter's NY Art Book Fair
October 13–16, 2022
We've loved book fairs since we were in elementary school, and this fair is around the corner from Printed Matter's bookstore in Chelsea. In addition to physical books, they feature a virtual fair and interdisciplinary events in their mission to create conversation.
TEFAF New York Spring
May 6-10, 2022
The European Fine Art Foundation (TEFAF) has been showcasing contemporary art in New York's global art center since 2016. We love that their vetting committees are dedicated to displaying and selling high-quality, authentic artwork.
Frieze New York
May 18-22, 2022
Start your New York City summer off right with an art fair that's displaying work from both new and well-known artists. Since the art is from 65 of the world's leading galleries, there is sure to be something for every kind of art lover.
Prairie Village Art Show
June 10-12, 2022
The Prairie Village Art Show is the second-oldest show in Kansas City (this year will be their 65th), and they showcase both local and national art from 100 different artists. Plus, they're providing dinner, so count us in!
Des Moines Art Festival
June 24-26, 2022
Dedicated to collaboration, creativity, and new ideas, you can count on this Iowa festival to bring all kinds of different people from the community together.
Cherry Creek Arts Festival
July 1-3, 2022
CherryArts organization is dedicated to making art experiences and education accessible across Colorado. This festival brings thousands of people together by transforming Denver's streets into an outdoor art show that inspires.
Lewes Historical Society Summer Craft Fair 2022
July 16, 2022
Artists from across both Delmarva and the Eastern Shore will display their art this art fair in Lewes, Delaware. Not only will you be able to check out the art but you can explore historic buildings, listen to live music, and enjoy delicious food. Yes, please!
