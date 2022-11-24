25 Winter Party Hairstyles + Accessories To Take You Right Into 2023
There's something about winter party hairstyles that feel extra sophisticated. Classic holiday details like velvet, glitter, rhinestones, and satin come together to create an aesthetic that we absolutely love (just consider it royalty chic). We rounded up some unique, beautiful, and embellished hair ideas so that you can stun all winter long. Keep reading for our favorite bows, clips, and even some hair tinsel — Christmas trees wish they looked this good!
Barrettes + Clips
Try a bunch of different clips — multicolored, pearls, gems, enamel — to create a totally unique look.
Rhinestone barrettes add texture and color to any look. We'd recommend pairing these Jakeni Elegant Hair Clips ($14) with something silky or velvet for maximum impact.
Baubles are an unexpected hair clip choice, and the best part is that you'll look like you have tiny ornaments in your hair!
Resin hair clips like these sandcastleshop Clay and Resin Hair Clips($12) get a festive upgrade with a little bit of shimmer. Pair hard-edge rectangles with ovals for a mix-and-match look that no one will be able to get enough of.
Whether stars are your favorite part of holiday decor, or you're waiting for the clock to strike midnight on New Year's Eve, you can't go wrong with swapping your usual clips for some moons and stars.
Glitter + Tinsel
Add some festive flair to your 'do by putting tinsel extensions in your hair. You can add it right on top or leave it under some layers for a sparkly surprise.
You can never go wrong with glitter, and that includes for your hair. The liquid/gel consistency in the IGK House Party Hair Glitter ($18) makes it easier than ever got add glitter exactly where it needs to be, instead of getting it all over the room.
To add loose glitter to your hair, try a spritz of hairspray or apply dots of hair gel before dusting the glitter over your head.
Take matters into your own hands with this DIY 16 Colors Hair Tinsel Kit ($9) that includes all our favorite colors, as well as iridescent pastel, silver, and gold, which makes this a holiday must-have.
If you have dyed hair, complement the shade with matching tinsel, like this green-on-green look.
Bows + Scarves
Swap your normal satin bow for a pearl-encrusted one to make a seriously chic impression.
These tiny Burgundy Organza Bows ($7+) make great Christmas card accessories, but they're also a cute way to dress up your hair. Add a bunch to your braid or fancy updo with bobby pins.
A velvet + crystal combo? The ultimate holiday hair accessory.
This Organza Bow Ponytail Hook ($10) is super easy to use, but it adds a ton of romantic flair. Just hook it into your ponytail holder to dress up any hairstyle.
You can never go wrong with a giant red bow — like a modern, grown-up version of Eloise at the Plaza.
Gems + Pearls
This Free People Glitter Rodeo Clip In ($28) adds just the right amount of detail to your holiday party look. Pick multicolored for some fun rainbow detail or the black and white for contrast with a saturated outfit.
We love a side part pulled back look, but swap your barrette for a collection of pearls for a romantic edge.
Whether you're wearing a half-up look, a bun, or a braid, accessorize with these Jennifer Behr Gemma Bobby Pins ($82) for some royal detail.
Pearls look amazing with slick ponytails, braids, or in this case, both.
Align your barrettes to create a look that is all its own. We're loving this romantic and royal look.
Fun Extras
Hair chains are an easy way to add fun charms to your hair. Just do a few braids and you're done!
We can speak from experience when we say the avigailadam Twig Branch Hair Prongs ($55) are romantic and super classic. You can check out a variety of tutorials on their YouTube channel.
A string of pearls, gems, or a fancy brooch make unique hair accessories. Use the strings as makeshift headband, and hot glue some bobby pins to the brooch to turn it into a hair clip.
Necklaces and earrings aren't the only jewelry that can elevate your look. Hair jewelry is a wonderful way to dress up a braid, especially when paired with a neutral sweater.
What's a better party hair accessory than this GlamourGhoulFinds Tiara ($36)? Walk into any party as the queen that you are.
