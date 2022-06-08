Get Inspired With These 15 Rainbow Nails For Pride Month
We take rainbows pretty seriously here at B+C, from DIY rainbow bar carts to colorful dresses to rainbow mac and cheese (!!). The vivid colors remind us of beauty, hope, and just look amazing when layered together. If you're looking for some rainbow nail inspo of your own, look no further than these 15 nails for Pride month. These ideas are empowering yet timeless, so you'll be able to wear them all summer long.
Get some saturated nail polish and a nail art brush (or some tape) to create your rainbows. You can pick up some sticker sheets from your local beauty store or craft supply store and add one to each nail for the finishing touch.
Have some fun with empty space when you do this French manicure 2.0. You can match the dots on your nail beds with the tip, but we prefer these randomized nails for Pride instead.
If you don't want every one of your nails for Pride to feature a multicolored rainbow, add a statement nail instead. Pick your favorite shade from the rainbow to do up the rest of your mani, and even add some colorful flowers if you want.
Give your French manicure a colorful update by making each nail tip a different shade. Organize them so they go in rainbow order, or mix them up for a look that kind of reminds us of a bag of Skittles.
Bold solids actually make just as much of a statement as crazy patterns when you swap the regular shades with something more eye-catching. Case in point: using chartreuse instead of a darker green.
Rainbow nails for Pride don't have to feature the regular striped pattern. Add a feminine, ethereal touch to your look with a glittery mani instead.
These nails inspired by Commes de la Garçons will add a certain je ne sais quoi to any look.
Not only is tie-dye one of our favorite summer patterns, but it also reminds us of our childhood. Count us in!
Perhaps the greatest thing about this rainbow nail art is that it doesn't have to be perfect. Go crazy with different squiggles or try our marbelized nail polish hack and dip the tips of your nails in.
Use a smaller brush (or just half your brush) to create a diagonal stripe across half your nail, then choose another color to do the same thing on the other side.
Get in on the action by moving from red to purple across all of your nails. Since there are only six colors in the rainbow, add in a few extra shades to extend the number to ten.
Add rainbows to each of your nails for Pride with different patterns and color combos. Paint swatches, flowers, and dots are always a good idea.
If you're more of a neutral gal but want to have some color, add as many shades as you can in a small area. There are a variety of shapes you can go with but these squiggly blobs are definitely some of our favorites.
These rainbow nails are easier than you might think to recreate. Grab some colorful nail stickers or just use nail glue to attach strips of tinsel to your nails.
No matter which nail shape or look you choose to go with, you can always add a gem. Gems always look good.
