Here's How Old 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Cast Actually Is
The Summer I Turned Pretty starts with one simple idea: Belly turns 16 and enters the wild, romantic, and unexpected second half of her teens. That being said, The Summer I Turned Pretty cast ages are wildly different than their characters. While we won't get season 3 until next summer, read up on your favorite cast members (and where else you can watch them!)
The Summer I Turned Pretty Cast Ages Vs. Their Characters
Lola Tung as Belly Conklin
In The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2, Belly is about to turn 17 since she turned 16 during season 1. In real life, Lola Tung is 21.
Chris Briney as Conrad Fisher
Conrad is a college freshman in TSITP season 2, which would make him around 18 or 19 years old, while Chris Briney is 26 in real life.
Gavin Casalegno as Jeremiah Fisher
Jeremiah is the same age as Belly, making him around 17 as well. Gavin Casalegno is 24.
Sean Kaufman as Steven Conklin
In terms of age, Steven is in between Conrad and Belly & Jeremiah, and he graduates from high school at the beginning of season 2. While he's around 18 in the show, Sean Kaufman is 24.
Rain Spencer as Taylor Jewel
Taylor is 17, just like Belly, while Rain Spencer is 24 in real life.
David Iacono as Cam
Cam is the same age as Belly, making him around 17 years old. David Iacono is 22.
Elsie Fisher as Skye
It's safe to assume Skye is around the same age as Jeremiah and Conrad — probably in between their ages, making them around 18. Elsie Fisher is 21.
Jackie Chung as Laurel Park
Laurel is in her 40s during The Summer I Turned Pretty, while Jackie Chung is 44.
Rachel Blanchard as Susannah Fisher
Just like Laurel, Susannah is in her 40s when we see her in the show. Rachel Blanchard is 48 years old.
