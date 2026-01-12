Scroll to see who was the best dressed at the Golden Globes in 2026!

The 83rdcame and went, but one thing that's forever? These red carpet looks. The stars brought their A-game to the Golden Globesin 2026 — and I'm here to tell you who did it best. From chic, sculptural dresses to understated, but effective sunglasses, here are the best dressedat the Golden Globes in 2026!

Getty Chase Infiniti Obviously, Chase Infiniti is having a breakout star moment — but she's ALSO having a breakout fashion moment. This whole look is giving "I Went To The Zendaya School of Red Carpet Dressing." 10/10, no notes!

CBS Elle Fanning Elle Fanning is an IRL princess, and her ethereal presence never disappoints. While this look is very on-brand (and maybe a little predictable) for Elle, I cannot deny how good it looks! I especially love the chunky necklace paired with the more delicate dress — such good contrast that feels just right!

Getty Ayo Edebiri Ayo Edebiri is absolutely America's sweetheart, and this looking is giving demure, it's giving dainty, it's giving everything! I adore the off-the-shoulder style on her, especially when paired with her gorgeous bob. And can we talk about that gorgeous emerald ring? I'm loving a standout jewelry moment these days!

Coleman Domingo Coleman Domingo has never looked bad a day in his highly fashionable life. I'm pretty convinced he was born and immediately placed in the most chic baby blanket at the hospital. Jokes aside, it's always SO nice to see a man in a nice tailored suit that doesn't just keep it simple. These broaches all over his lapel are so gorgeous!

CBS Jennifer Lawrence Jennifer Lawrence gave us her best look of all time tonight — I'm not even kidding. My jaw was on the floor when these pics popped up. The delicate fabric and floral embroidery suits her so well, and I love the puffier shawl that pairs with the outfit. Plus, the simple jewelry and hair allow this dress to really shine on its own.

Getty Amanda Seyfried Amanda Seyfried gave us some Old Hollywood glam tonight. This hair looks amazing on her, and the swoop compliments the draping on her gown, while the tight updo goes perfectly with the more fitted bodice.

Getty Teyana Taylor Teyana Taylor is having an absolute (well-deserved) moment right now with the success and accolades for her work in One Battle After Another, and this dress really rises to that occasion. I love how glam it is without being your basic "sexy" red carpet look. I mean if you haven't seen the custome Schiaparelli "bijou thong" in the back, you need to check it out! SO unique and SO chic!

CBS Ana de Armas I know this look isn't the most thrilling, but Ana looks absolutely radiant. It's a great example of perfect styling to fit the person, while not giving the same look over and over again. (Sydney Sweeney's stylist could take notes, TBH.) All in all, Ana is glowing, and she looks so effortlessly pretty here!

Getty Connor Storrie This is absolutely your look, Connie baby! No, seriously, you look like a missing member of The Beatles in the best way possible. The suit itself may be that more "basic" two piece set I talked about before, but there's something about his little sunglasses that really takes this outfit to the next level. Love it!

CBS Renata Reinsve Renata Reinsve's look is one of the more underrated of the evening! The rounded neckline gives her a more chic, modern look, while the silver fringe that makes up the rest of the gown looks Old Hollywood elegant. I love that her hair mirrors the look as well, with the rounded middle part matching up perfectly with the neckline.

Getty Selena Gomez Speaking of Old Hollywood, Selena Gomez is really cementing herself as the queen of Old Hollywood red carpet dressing these days! I love the dramatic pink feathers contrasting with the dark gown. At first, I wasn't sure about the darker lip (when I think "Old Hollywood" I typically imagine a more classic red), it grew on me as I realized the unique edge it brought to Selena's overall look.

Getty Zoey Deutch Zoey Deutch's dress is giving effortlessly cool. Much like many of the looks this evening, I really love the contrast working in this outfit. The loosely fitted draping on the grown pairs so well with the harsher, yet still delicate black beading in the middle and on the straps. It's very Cool Girl, and I can't wait to see what she wears at her next carpet.

CBS Odessa A'zion Speaking of Cool Girls, Odessa A'zion is the Cool Girl of the moment. From I Love LA to Marty Supreme, all eyes are on her — and this look really meets that moment. I love the duality of the masculine and the feminine with this outfit, pairing the trousers with the girly, feathered top and the sleek, chic gloves. Nobody else had a look even remotely similar, which seems on-brand for Hollywood's latest It Girl.

CBS Hailee Steinfeld This is maternity fashion done oh-so well! Hailee Steinfeld debuted her baby bump for the first time on the red carpet, and this gown hugged her curves in all the right places. It was maternity without being matronly, modest without being boring, and ultimately just really, really gorgeous on her.

Getty Ariana Grande I can't tell you how many people told me they were thrilled that Ari wasn't in pink on the Golden Globes red carpet. Seriously, it was so refreshing to see her in something else. And while this black gown was still slightly cupcake-esque á la Glinda, the texture is what really takes this look up a notch for me. Very cool, very unique.

Pamela Anderson Pamela Anderson is and always will be that girl. I love seeing her style evolution as she continues to shine in her 60s now, and this simple, effortless, monochrome look is so becoming on her. The chic updo, the slightly chunky jewelry, the light makeup — it's all just working for me!

Getty Minnie Driver I'm not usually one for a striped gown, but Minnie Driver's look has me really questioning that now! The black and silver tiered dress looks stunning on her — and it's perfectly styled with her simple, long hair and slightly darker makeup. No notes.

