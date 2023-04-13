This Simple Euro Sham Trick Will Instantly Upgrade Your Bed To Boujee
Standard pillowcases are great for everyday sleeping, but they can fall flat when it comes to design. Enter the euro sham. Euro shams are bigger (26x26), and frankly, better-looking when making your bed. You can pop them behind your standard pillows or better bring them up center-stage to give your bed an instant upgrade. They look polished (no old pillows falling out of them thanks to a back closure), giving your bed some visual impact. Plus, they're not just decorative — they make great back support against your headboard for all your reading and Netflixing. Mix them up to compliment your bedding, or go for the whole shebang and match with your duvet. Choose from super-sized euro squares or standard shams that fit your standard pillowcases. They're stylish, comfy, and make a bed look finished and cozy. Here are shams to add to your bedtime style.
Hearth & Hand x Magnolia Euro Pillow ($30)
Joanna Gaines knows what's up when it comes to the euro sham. Shop these Target x Magnolia euro shams made in a soft cotton and linen blend. They're super plush and come with a simple pattern with flange detailing (that border around the edge). The neutral color works as a great canvas behind just about any bedding combo.
Bed Threads French Flax Linen Scalloped Euro Pillowcases ($120/set)
The color combos and that scalloped border stopped us in our bed-loving tracks. This lavender x petrol blend is stunning, but there's also limoncello x tumeric, terra cotta x rust, sage x olive and more — all made in 100 percent flax linen and OEKO-TEX certified fabric, so no nasty chems while you snooze off to dreamy time.
Quince European Linen Euro Sham ($30)
Available in eight soothing colors, these euro shams have a lived-in luxe vibe with an envelope closure, so no fussing with zippers or buttons. Made from European flax linen, which is more sustainable and less resource-intensive to grow, you can swap these (or any) shams out seasonally for an instant upgrade without revamping your whole bed.
UO Daisy Puff Organic Cotton Flower Sham Set ($45/set)
Who doesn't love daisies for spring? Made in organic cotton percale, these floral standard shams with a blooming top-stitch add a playful touch to your bed in a sweet pastel hue.
Anthropologie Washed Linen Euro Sham ($58)
Available in seven earthy colors, these washed European flax linen sham looks effortlessly elegant while giving your bed a relaxed, cozy vibe.
Schoolhouse Channel Cotton Sham ($62)
Pair shams together with this standard sham in a retro ocre (also in a bright blue and neutral gray) inspired by vintage quilted jackets. The euro shams in back are in the beautiful, botanical Blooming Field print ($30).
Maeve Spa Sateen Euro Sham ($58)
Go for the hotel spa look with this organic cotton euro sham that's stitched in a black, blue, or yellow decorative border. Clean, fresh, and perfect for spring and summer!
Cultiver European Flax Linen Euro Pillowcase Set ($90)
These soft European flax euro shams come in 17 gorgeous colors and are pre-washed for a vintage look and feel.
Brooklinen Lightweight Shams ($50/set)
These soft Scandi-style shams are hand-stitched and light enough for warm season weather.
Schoolhouse Woven Plaid Pillow Sham ($30)
The bold colors of this playful plaid sham (in standard or euro) are reminiscent of old-school summer camp. Made in Portugal from 100 percent cotton percale, they would look darling in a kid or guest room.
CB2 Border European Flax Linen Standard Shams ($60/set)
Available in standard or euro, these OEKO-TEX-certified linen shams become softer with each wash. We love the copper border detail. Shop the matching duvet cover too!
Find more home decor inspo on our Home page and follow us on Pinterest!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Header image via Bed Threads
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days momming her little one Matilda.