5 Hair Removal Products for the Smoothest Springtime Skin
Let’s be real. Waxing is never fun. Sure, it gets less painful over time, but having someone spread hot wax over you and rip it off is, well, unpleasant. (Not to mention the absolute awkwardness as they focus on those more intimate areas…🥴)
There are so many ways to get smooth skin besides waxing, of course. Shaving, sugaring, and getting laser hair removal have all had their moments in the spotlight, but IMO nothing will get you smoother skin than a professional waxing.
Luckily for us smooth operators, there are a ton of effective, at-home hair removal tools (beyond just waxing) to get you your smoothest skin yet.
Image via sugardoh
sugardoh Sugaring Starter Kit ($82)
Want to try out sugaring? This women-owned business is bringing the ancient hair removal technique to your front door with this all-inclusive package.
Image via Target
Flamingo Body Hair Removal Cream ($10)
For those who like a quick-and-easy hair removal solution, definitely try Flamingo. Their line of hair removal products extend from razors to waxing strips, with their latest efforts in hair removal creams and calming serums for your whole body.
Image via Schick
Schick Hydro Silk Sugar Wax Roller ($10)
If you are as tired of going to the salon as we are, up your in-home waxing game with this easy-to-use tool. Not only will this deliver stunning results, but the roller comes with reusable waxing strips
Image via Target
Panasonic Women's 3 Blade Shaver ($30)
If you’re into electric shavers, definitely give this one a go. Not only is it a pretty color, but it works on both wet and dry skin.
Image via Amazon
JOY Razor and Cartridges ($9)
A crowd favorite, give yourself the gift of smooth skin with this razor.
BRB while we go get silky smooth skin of our own! Tell us what hair removal products are your favorites in the comments below.
Header image via sugardoh
