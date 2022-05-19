These Summer Shaving Essentials Will Give You The Softest Skin Ever
There is nothing like sliding into a pair of fresh bed sheets right after you've shaved your legs. The goal is always to leave your skin feeling as smooth and soft as possible, while any of the irritation or ingrown hairs that can come with the process. From razors to scrubs to moisturizing products, here are some shaving essentials our editors swear by that will leave your skin feeling like a baby's bum.
Sugar Sugar Wax Glow Goop Natural Hair Remover ($36)
This hypoallergenic, multipurpose product removes hair and fuzz, and it exfoliates blackheads. We love that it only sticks to dead skin cells, AKA it'll hurt less than other products.
MUTHA Body Butter ($95)
This body butter is seriously hydrating. Just get a scoop out of the tub, emulsify it between your hands, and apply it to your skin. Plus, to us, it smells like a chocolate orange, which is always a good thing.
Bare Coconut Lime Shave Prep Scrub ($10)
We love to scrub before we shave, and this prep scrub, which comes in Tree Hut's signature scent, nourishes your skin with a blend of five different oils.
Flamingo Body Wax Kit ($10+)
Flamingo is the first brand that introduced the US to this soft-gel waxing method, meaning you don't have to melt or apply with a stick. Remove hair on your legs, armpits, and arms for up to four weeks.
Bliss Bump Attendant Ingrown Hair Pads ($22)
The salicylic and glycolic acids in these pads exfoliate your skin while the green tea soothes. Get ready for smooth, bump-free skin no problem!
Billie Razor Starter Kit ($10+)
This razor kit features five blades, moisturizing aloe, and a pivoting head. Plus you get a magnetic holder so you don't have to set your razor in a puddle of water! You can order blade refills online so you don't even have to go to the store.
Refreshments Pillowy Shave Cream ($9)
Get an easier shave with this luxurious cream. It'll soften your body hair while it also moisturizes your skin with shea butter and olive oil.
Finishing Touch Flawless Bikini ($20)
You can't forget your bikini line! Instead of a razor, try this angled dry shaver. It comes with a light so you can see what areas need the most attention, and since it's designed for that specific area, you won't have to worry about nicks, cuts, or irritation.
Truly Beauty Smooth Legend Shave Kit ($70)
Get an all-in-one shave experience with the Smooth Legend Pre Shave Scrub, Happy Hairless Shave Butter, and Glazed Donut Shave Oil. These products work together to remove dead skin cells and penetrate your skin's dryness to give you plenty of moisture.
wakse Cactus H2O Soothing Post-Wax Serum ($38)
Using wax can lead to some serious stinging. That's why this vegan serum is so great! The formula features more than 20 natural ingredients like cactus flower extract and jojoba seed oil to help your inflamed skin and even prevent ingrown hairs.
Fur Oil ($52)
With clary sage and tea tree oils on the ingredient list, this product is a great way to soften your skin and your hair, while also fighting redness and speed up your skin's healing. It also happens to be one of Emma Watson's favorite beauty products.
Drunk Elephant Almond Milk Body Scrub ($28)
If you want to add some coffee to your beauty routine, consider this body scrub, which features coffee seed oil! The raw sugar will exfoliate while the almond milk blend nourishes and soothes.
Oui The People Moisturizing Shave Gel-to-Milk ($64)
Want to get really luxurious about your shaving routine? In addition to the formula, which goes from a gel to a milk, this product is full of ingredients that are good for your skin. The formula features anti-itch dandelion root extract, bacteria-fighting aloe vera leaf juice, and a collagen-boosting form of vitamin C called tetrahexyldecyl ascorbate.
Watermelon Glow Pink Dream Body Cream ($28)
Anything that smells like watermelon automatically gets a 'yes' from us. This body cream from Glow Recipe smooths texture, hydrates, and uses a lot of the actives that you already have in your skincare routine.
Flamingo Foaming Shave Gel ($5)
Consider this foam like a pillow for your skin. It's creamy enough that it'll stay on your skin while it's wet, but it won't clog your razor.
Rifle Paper Co. + Venus Comfortglide Sugarberry Razor Blade Refills ($20)
Aside from the fact that we're obsessed with the flowers and colors of this collab, the four blades in these refills use OLAY moisture to soothe your skin, without missing any hairs.
Bath and Body Works Lavender Vanilla Shea Sugar Body Scrub ($19)
Lavender is great for when you need some stress relief, and vanilla just makes us feel cozy. So we love this scent! It's got all the natural essential oils, vitamins, and shea butter you want without any of the parabens or dyes you don't.
