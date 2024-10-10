The Best JJ And Kiara Moments From 'Outer Banks' Season 4 Part 1
After Outer Banks season 3, fans were eager to see what being in a real relationship meant for JJ (Rudy Pankow) and Kiara (Madison Bailey), and thankfully, they won't be disappointed. Part 1 included some fantastic moments for the new couple, ranging from earlier season callbacks to their first official date. So, in honor of the first 5 episodes of season 4, here are our top 5 Jiara moments from Outer banks season 4 part 1!
5. Diver Down
Let’s be honest, one of the things fans were most excited to see now that JJ and Kiara are together is JJ’s protectiveness over Kiara. We’ve seen it plenty of times in the past, but things are a little different now that he’s her boyfriend, and it’s in full force when they’re attacked underwater and Kiara loses the scuba diving gear providing her oxygen.
From JJ stabbing the guy with a spear gun to him banging on the door of the ship, desperate to get back to Kiara and screaming her name, this sequence delivers. Then, of course, there’s the fact that he immediately gives her his air so she can breathe.
4. An Undercover Date
When trying to track down the man who attacked them, JJ says their plan is to “detain, extract, investigate,” and sneak up on him as spies would. Kiara likes it, declaring they’re undercover before suggesting they act like they’re on a date – if he knows what that looks like. JJ questions her and she mentions they’ve never been on a date before, challenging him to name just one. He then tells her that they're on a date right now, grabbing her hand so they can do date things together on the pier. What does that include? Snow cones and a dare to jump into the water.
3. “Us Against The Universe.”
Since they didn’t make their diving safety stop as Pope instructed them to, Kiara and JJ get the bends (bubbles in their blood and tissues), and the Pogues rush them to the hospital, where they have to spend 12 hours in a hyperbaric chamber. With 12 whole hours together, you can imagine where this going. But before that, since this is their first moment to reflect on what happened, JJ comments how she almost died, and says that he never should’ve let her go down there. Naturally, Kiara has a different way of looking at it, saying if she wasn’t there, the attacker would’ve gotten JJ instead.
Moral of the story? They save each other and it’s them against the universe. JJ also makes a cute call back to when he called her a Kook, and we love some good banter.
2. The Turtle Hatch
Kiara’s pure joy at the sight of a turtle hatch on the beach is a beautiful moment for the character, who's talked about saving the turtles since season 1. However, Ruthie and Topper have other plans for this precious moment and decide to drive their truck directly at the Pogues, who are trying to safely get the turtles to the ocean. Kiara notices and goes in front of the truck, trying to tell them that there’s a hatch and to go around, but they ignore her, running over the area not once but twice.
Why this is so high on my list is because of the way JJ stands by her side as she confronts the Kooks for killing a baby turtle. He lets her take charge and say what she needs to, only getting involved when Topper puts his hand on her. JJ's taken the lead in these conversations in the past, and to see the roles reverse like this just proves why they work so well together. Plus, there’s the whole “You come near her, or any of us ever again, and I’ll come back and kill every single one of you.”
“He’s Happy.”
