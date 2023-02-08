10 Beer Alternatives For A Sober-Curious Super Bowl Sunday
The sober curious movement is all about approaching alcohol with mindfulness, and if you're looking to swap your go-to drink with something a little less boozy, try a beer alternative. These picks, ranging from kombucha to non-alcoholic drinks from your favorite beer brands, are tasty, colorful, and will let you take part in the social aspect of drinking — without giving you a hangover.
GT'S Synergy Trilogy Kombucha Drink Organic & Raw ($4)
We love that this fruity pick is full of probiotics, acids, and active enzymes just as much as we love the rainbow label. Plus it's 100% organic and gluten-free!
Betty Buzz Ginger Beer ($30 For 12 Bottles)
Blake Lively's brand is all about making drink additives that will taste as good as they make you feel, and this ginger beer is no exception. Add it to your favorite mocktail or sip it straight from the bottle. Either way, you won't be able to get enough.
KÖE Organic Kombucha Cans ($24 For 12 Cans)
Any kind of berry lemonade is pretty much the perfect summer drink in our opinion, so it only follows that we'd want to get our hands on this strawberry lemonade kombucha. And with 35 calories and no artificial sweeteners, you'll want to try it too.
Guinness Zero Non-Alcoholic Beer ($10 For 4 Cans)
This beer has all the flavor and characteristics that match Guinness' most popular beer. Their cold filtration method removes the alcohol but retains the drink's balance between bitter and sweet.
Athletic Brewing Company Athletic Lite ($14 For 6 Cans)
This light brew is ideal for anyone who like to stick to classic and simple drinks. Not only is it low-calorie, but it's also vegan and non-GMO.
Budweiser Zero Full-Flavored Zero Alcohol Brew ($9 For 6 Cans)
Get the flavor and feel of a classic Budweiser, just without, well, the alcohol content.
Fever-Tree Ginger Beer ($6 For 4 Bottles)
This non-alcoholic beer features three gingers that are brewed for 24 hours. It swaps cane sugar for fruit sugar for a sweet and spicy taste that isn't artificial and we can't get enough.
Remedy Kombucha Variety Pack ($45 For 24 Cans)
If you're not sure what kombucha flavor you like the best, just get a variety pack so you can try them all! This is also a great option for parties because there's sure to be something for everyone.
Health-Ade Pomegranate Kombucha ($43 For 6 Bottles)
The gut-friendly probiotics and organic acids found in this recipe are exactly the kinds of multitaskers we're looking for. They'll help decrease your inflammation and your bloating while also making your skin and nails better. Count us in.
Brooklyn Special Effects Non-Alcoholic Brew ($11 For 6 Cans)
Treat yourself to this beer alternative's citrus-forward flavors, as well as its sweetness. You'll thank us later!
