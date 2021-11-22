All The Black Friday And Cyber Monday Deals From Brands You Need To Know About
Black Friday is just around the corner, and just after it comes Cyber Monday. But let's be real: These days, Black Friday ITSELF is becoming an online event more and more, and few of us want to hit the stores in-person to shop this year. With that in mind, we rounded up some of our favorite small- and medium-sized businesses you should know about this year. If you're looking for something with a slightly handmade feel, these gorgeous brands should be at the top of your shopping list, whether you're shopping for your SO, your bestie, or yourself. Keep checking back throughout the week! We'll add more deals to this page as they are announced.
Common Alloy
If you or someone you love is in the market for some new jewelry, check out Common Alloy. They make ethically sourced, sustainably made jewelry in the most modern and on-trend styles. From 11/22 – 11/29, you can receive 20 percent off site wide with the code GOLDEN20.
Alani Nu
Fitness and wellness lovers will ADORE Alani Nu (if they don't already). The brand's energy drinks, protein powders, supplements, and snacks are already iconic in the fitness world, and they're made with good-for-you ingredients you'll feel confident putting into your body. Starting on 11/19 until supplies last, they're running a buy-one-get-one 50 percent off deal on everything on their site.
Retrospec
Retrospec's stylish outdoor equipment is the perfect blend of durability and style. From 11/12 – 11/30, they're is offering up to 25 percent off select e-bike, bike and water gear, including $200 off electric bikes.
Pact
Pact makes gorgeous clothing and other textiles in the most sustainable way possible. All their products organic cotton in fair-trade facilities, so you can cozy up while feeling good about your purchase. From now through 11/29, the entire site is on sale, starting at 20 percent off.
FitTrack
Looking for an elegant scale that doesn't just look nice in your bathroom, but also gives you cutting-edge insights into your fitness and wellness? FitTrack's smart scales are just what you need — they have standard scales as well as ones specifically designed for pregnancy and post-partum fitness. Get 25 percent off with code SAVE25 through 11/25.
NAKED Cashmere
Wrap yourself in cashmere with this delicious deal from NAKED. From now through 12/2, shop their limited edition twenty-three piece Black Friday Collection, which includes sweater + jogger sets, slippers, socks, and unisex accessories.
Tea Collection
Got any little ones on your Christmas shopping list? Tea Collection's adorable kids' gear will be on sale from 11/22 through 11/27, and you grab goodies in all prices points and budgets from $10 and up.
FabFitFun
If you or your bestie has been eyeing up FabFitFun for months, now's the time to splurge and get box. The winter box offers selection like Sunday Riley's A+ High-Dose retinoid serum, a Hershel Mica tote, the Unhide Lil' Marshmallow blanket, a Sur La Table 4 piece silicone utensil set, an Our Place lunch box, and many, many more options. From now through 12/10, you can get get 40 percent off a seasonal membership with the code 40HOLIDAY.
Sunday Scaries
Chill out this holiday season with a little CBD. You'll be doubly chill thanks to the great deal you got — from 11/26-11/30, Sunday Scaries is offering 40 percent off sitewide.
Three Ships
Three Ships' beauty philosophy is simple: Use natural, fresh ingredients, and be utterly transparent about ingredients. From 11/22-11/29, you can buy one product and get another of equal or lesser value free, PLUS enjoy a surprise gift with every purchase.
Vitruvi
Got a bestie who just can't get enough essential oils? If you're still in the market for her Christmas gift, head to Vitruvi, where you can get 30 percent off sitewide. If you get there early enough, you can also get a free Essential Oil Tray with every purchase over $150 — but hurry, because that deal only applies while supplies last.
Our Place
If you haven't already heard rave reviews about Our Place's Always Pan, you must be living under a rock. Their products simply can't be beat, from the elegant design to the sheer usefulness of a pan (and a pot!) that can replace multiple cooking products in your kitchen. Until 11/29, their best selling Always Pan is only $99 (a deep discount from its usual price tag of $145).
Nuria
Nuria Beauty offers a unique perspective on beauty: Travel-obsessed and woman-owned, they're committed to incorporating beauty practices from women around the world, and supporting women in the process. You can get in on all the fun from 11/26-11/28, when they'll be offering free shipping, 30 percent off most products on the site, and a free Defend Skin Shielding Essence with every purchase over $40.
Fleur & Bee
Fleur & Bee is a natural and sustainable skincare company with products that are almost as gorgeous as they are effective. Use the code BFCM2021 to get 50 percent off from 11/18 to 11/30.
Courant
Elevated tech apparel is a fantastic gift for everyone on your list. Courant has absolutely stunning accessories... we're talking linen-wrapped wireless chargers, leather-and-gold accents, and all kinds of other beautiful items. From 11/27 to 11/29, get 25 percent off site wide — and score 50 percent off Airpods (with free monogramming) on 11/29.
Lumens
Lumens' selection of modern lighting fixtures will elevate your decor and take your home design to the next level. Starting 11/22, save up to 70 percent on select products, and use code GIFT for a free gift with purchase.
Peach & Lily
Been wanting to try K-beauty but not sure where to get the best products? Try Peach & Lily! They've recently restocked some of their most-loved products, and you can get 30 percent off sitewide with the code CYBER.
