We've seen many different jean and pant silhouettes rise and fall over the years — skinny jeans, baggy trousers, ripped jeans, you name it! But a couple continue to creep back into closets time and time again. And now, you can add flare pants to that list because they are SO back!
What we love about flare pants is that they're not a one-trick pony. You can get a more tried-and-true Free People-esque silhouette in corduroy or western-style, or you can also get them in a newer popular silhouette at the moment like the crop mini flare. Whatever silhouette you choose, you definitely don't want to miss out on this trend because they're about to be everywhere all over again. So buckle up and get ready for all our fave flare pants!
Vince Pleated Flare Pants
Starting off our list strong with a staple are these Vince flare pants with pleats. IMO, these are perfect because everything Vince makes is long-lasting and high quality and they can be more universally styled. This pair of flare pants could be dressed down with sandals and a white tee, or dressed up for a more business casual look with a blazer.
Madewell Kick Out Crop
I actually have these flare pants, and I can attest that they're not only SO cute, but they're also insanely comfortable! They feel like leggings, and I could wear them all day. This silhouette is simple yet chic at the same time, able to be dressed up and down all spring and summer long.
Free People Penny Flares
Free People basically owns the term "flare" at this point because they are known for creating the best flared jeans time and time again. These are perfect if you're wanting to go more "western Coachella" vibes with this trend. These are too cute! And of course they need to be styled with cowgirl boots or chunky buckle boots like shown above.
Levi's Midi Flare Jean
A great casual take on the flare pants trend are these Levi's. They're the perfect amount of flare without trying too hard, passing as a little more straight legged. Plus the light wash adds a vintage quality to them, upping the cool factor. Run to add these to your cart!
Wit and Wisdom Kick Flare
Of course we needed to add a stripe pair to this roundup! Not only will these be super cute, but they'll inherently elongate your legs with the tighter fit and vertical stripes. Toss these on to add a fun, quirky element to your otherwise casual look. Love them paired with a white tee and sandals or sneakers like above!
Free People Jayde Corduroy
Corduroy is really always in, so you can't go wrong with these corduroy flare pants from Free People. They would be perfect for festival season their '70s boho chic look to them. Love them paired with boots and a denim vest!
Frame Jet Set Bootcut
Everyone needs a good white pair of pants, and these flares from Frame are perfect. They're slim fitting, so they'll be super flattering with any look you throw together. Love the way they're styled in the picture with a pair of pointed-toe heels!
Liverpool Kelsey Flares
If you're wanting to try the flare pants trend in a color other than simple black or denim, then we'd highly recommend these Liverpool kick flares. The chocolatey shade will give a little pop of color to your outfit.
Free People Lola Pants
Not your typical flare pants, this pair from Free People not only have color, but also are silk! I love a good silk pant paired with a tank in the summertime. It's the perfect easy, breezy outfit combo.
Favorite Daughter Phoebe Crop Flare
Favorite Daughter has such genuinely high quality pieces that last long and look fab doing it. Plus, their cuts are typically really flattering, and these flare pants are no exception. This is a great option if you want a navy pair as well!
