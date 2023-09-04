I'm Obsessed With Everything Wrangler Jeans Is Doing RN
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
If I haven't made it apparent over the past few months, I love denim. Whether it comes in the form of jeans, shorts, or dresses, the material’s appeal lies in the fact that it’s unarguably timeless and extremely versatile. For example, you can take the wild, wild west approach by sporting some flares with cowgirl boots, or choose to opt for a trendy ‘fit via the iconic Canadian tuxedo.
If anyone’s tirelessly killing the denim game, it’s Wrangler. Since venturing out into the world of wearable denim in the early 20th century, their jeans have become a mainstay in the industry (and in my personal wardrobe, too). In case you missed it, the brand’s doing some pretty amazing things as of late. The first is a collaboration with the Parisian label, Sandro. The second is another collab with LA-founded Staud. The third? Simply just being ahh-mazing at making denim pieces that you can wear forever. Here’s what’s poppin’ over at Wrangler – AKA the stuff that’s making me *obsessed!*
Sandro x Wrangler Faded Jeans
Inspired by androgyny, Sandro's styles are made to last for all seasons and all bodies. This Wrangler denim design boasts a saturated blue, reminiscent of their vintage makes.
Wrangler Retro Premium High Rise Trouser Jean
Flare jeans can sometimes feel wonky. These absolutely don't, though, with a thicker-cut bottom trim and signature fabric fading.
Wrangler Sherpa-Lined Denim Barn Jacket
Sherpa on denim is one of the best looks for the colder months. Stay warm in this Wrangler jean jacket that can be worn in a plethora of ways!
Wrangler Reworked Short
Channel your love for vintage with these cute cutoffs! They embrace the frilly bottoms and worn-in look your outfits crave.
Wrangler Wild West 603 High Rise Straight Jean
Everything about these jeans – from the cut, the wash, and the distressing – is perfect. Try pairing them with less traditional pieces to make a statement.
Wrangler High Rise Bold Boot Jean
These Wrangler jeans were built for you to live out your cowgirl fantasies.
Wrangler Retro Premium High Rise Released Hem Trouser Jean
The released hem on this design makes for a unique garment that you can style in every which way.
Wrangler Wanderer High Rise Flare Jean
These put even more flair in the flare.
Staud x Wrangler Ollie Bag
In collaboration with Staud, Wrangler embraced the western aesthetic, most notably in this cow-print handbag. I'm living for the mixed metal detail on the shoulder strap.
Sandro x Wrangler Fleece Hoodie
For cooler days (or nights!) this fleecy number humbly flaunts the Wrangler logo. It goes great with jeans, too.
Staud x Wrangler June Boot
Another wild west design in collaboration with Staud, these ankle boots can be dressed up *or* down.
Sandro x Wrangler Trousers
For something a bit different than denim, these Wrangler-approved pants serve up a delicious neutral color.
Stay up-to-date with the latest trends in shopping with Brit + Co.
Brit + Co. may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Lead image via Wrangler.
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.