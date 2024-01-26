I Didn’t Know Affordable Clothes Could Be So Chic Until I Saw This Ann Taylor Sale
I'm not gonna lie – I let this fashion retailer fly under my radar, but after seeing the current Ann Taylor sale, I've been seriously eyeing their styles.
The Ann Taylor sale section (and of course, their regularly-priced styles) is chockfull of bright colors, unique silhouettes, and pieces that simply dare to have more fun. Right now, you can take up to 40% off full-price styles at Ann Taylor, and even more when you dive into their stuff that's on sale.
The full-price Ann Taylor sale is running only from January 26-30 – here are the top styles to shop now!
The Super Flare Trouser Pant
In my book, royal blue will never go out of style. It looks incredibly regal on these tailored trousers (available for 25% off RN) that you'd never guess are comfortably stretchy!
Oxford Relaxed Perfect Shirt
It's called the 'perfect shirt' because it is. When it comes to button-downs that you can sport every day, you want 'em to have a relaxed fit. This 25% off top fits the bill perfectly, and the versatile color option make it an excellent wear for work or play.
Braided Trim Sweater Jacket
Okay – it's giving quiet luxury. This sweater-jacket hybrid is dotted with the most adorable gold buttons, plus the braided cord that circles the trim is downright elegant. Plus, this pick is 25% off!
Silk Wrap Dress
This silky dress (60% off) shines so bright with silvery metallics that even Beyoncé would be proud of. The elongated cuffs make it stand out from the rest of the rack, offering a look you can rock just about anywhere!
The One Button Blazer in Bi-Stretch
Say buh-bye to the blazers you once knew. This perfectly pink one is crafted from four-way stretch material, meaning your office outfit won't leave you feeling uncomfy and unsettled after a few hours of sitting at your desk. Save 25% now!
High Rise Straight Jeans in Washed Black Wash
We all need a good black jean to rely on for concerts, happy hours, and dinners (and more). This pair, shoppable at 60% off, flaunts an easy-to-wear straight silhouette that's joined by classic detailing in the pockets and zip closure.
Shirred Wrap Top
I am not giving up on balletcore yet! This top (40% off) speaks to the trend in the most elegant way, so much so that anyone could pull it off. This wrap top is gonna hug your bod in the most flattering way, offering a feminine vibe to whatever you pair it with.
Studio Collection Silk Cowl Halter Top
If you're looking for the perfect going out top, search no more. This deep blue option is equal parts sophisticated and sexy. While it's more modest in the front, a simple 180-degree turn reveals a very sultry open back that'll direct all eyes on you. Take 60% off the cutest tank ever!
Off The Shoulder Midi Sweater Dress
Sweater dresses, you will never not be iconic. I adore this upscale design (now 60% off) for its darling little shoulders and the flirty slit that runs up the back of the skirt!
Satin Scoop Neck Slip Dress
Barbie would absolutely rock this slip dress (60% off), so why shouldn't you?! Wear it on its own for a fun, summery vibe, or layer it over a turtleneck for when it's quite chilly out.
Mixed Media Pleated Sleeve Sweater
Life is too short to not wear fun clothes! Go bold with this puff-sleeve sweater that provides some variety in texture. Get creative by wearing it with colorful pants or slip skirts for whatever occasion you see fit. Take an extra 60% off RN.
The Wide Leg Pant in Crepe
My wardrobe is only accepting wide leg pants from here on out. They're insanely comfortable and insanely easy to style. Especially if you snag 'em in this deep black color – your 'fits will never grow tired! This pair is currently 40% off.
Wool Blend Belted Blanket Coat
Black puffers are out, and colorful statement coats are so in. This bright blue is simply eye-catching, plus it provides endless color matching possibilites with oranges, pinks, and purples. Shop it for 60% off the original price.
Mixed Media Ruffle Neck Pleated Yoke Top
I love this top because you can take it from summer to winter with ease. It's breezy, but still retains enough structure to style more formally. Take 60% off now!
Chain Belted Ribbed Sweater Dress
If you're stepping foot into an office, don't settle for the same old pants + blouse combo! You can have just as much fun (and get just as much work done) while donning a darling sweater dress like this one. It's 60% off right now, too.
Find more totally shoppable sales by signing up for our shopping newsletter!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Images via Ann Taylor.
- Gap’s New Fall Fashion Line Is Backed By A Totally Star-Studded Cast ›
- How A Business Coach Can Help You Unlock Your Potential As A Founder ›
- We Found The Best Dupes For Kylie Jenner's Sold Out Khy Collection! ›
- 18 Black Jeans To Boost Your Denim Collection ›
- Decoding Dress Codes From Casual To Black Tie (Plus Where And What To Shop) ›
- Why 2016 Was the Year the World Turned on Taylor Swift ›
- I Found 55 Of The Cutest (And Most Worth-It) Items From This Year’s Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale ›
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.