Wrangler Jeans Gets The Barbie Treatment With New Collaboration That's SO Cowgirl Chic
As if our Wrangler obsession couldn’t grow any stronger, the denim brand just released a collection in collaboration with none other than Barbie! United in the desire to encourage women and girls to be strong, confident, free, and fearlessly chase their dreams, the ready-to-wear collection boasts eye-catching colors and bold pinks that channel the hottest movie of the summer.
The pieces in the collection are tailored towards women’s and girls’ sizes, with each one being a great pick for mixing and matching. Though the edit’s main focus surrounds Western wear (see: cute boot cut jeans, wild fringe, and pocketed button-down shirts), some of them are straightforward enough for everyday wear.
The playful collection is available starting today, September 27. You can shop it at Wrangler.com, key retailers, *and* the clickable links below. Let’s dive into Wrangler x Barbie!
Cropped Fuzzy Sweater in Stripe
This style taps into the Western aesthetic of Wrangler, but also the colorful retro designs that Barbie loves. Pair it with some boot cut jeans for the cowgirl look, or choose to wear it with a mini skirt to go out on the town.
Western Shirt Dress in Dreamy Pink
This wild west-esque shirt dress will look *iconic* with a statement belt and cowgirl boots.
Western Utility Jacket in Ken Blue
Adorned in adorable, themed appliqués, this light blue denim jacket is super playful and will last you the entire fall-winter season!
“Jen” Jacket in Wrangler Blue
Barbie superfans will want to flaunt this denim jacket every day of the week! Do the full-on denim thing and grab the High Rise Boot Jeans in Wrangler Blue to match and turn heads.
Western Blouse in Ken Wash
This buttoned shirt will keep you cozy and chic.
High Rise Flare Pants in Hero Stripe + High Rise Wrancher in Barbie Pink + Wrancher Jacket in Barbie Pink
Dress like the famous doll would, and choose to make a total statement in either one of these vibrant pant styles. We've definitely got our eyes on the striped design!
Western Shirt in Multi
This soft shirt that depicts super-pink illustrations works great on its own or under a denim jacket when it's colder outside.
“Jen” Jacket in Wrangler Blue + High Rise Boot Jean in Wrangler Blue
Buy in to what Wrangler does best – durable, dependable jeans – with this bright blue style. The pink tag on the back pocket pays homage to Ms. Barbie.
Girls' Fuzzy Sweater in Stripe + Boot Jeans in Ken Blue Wash
If you've got a little one and you just can't resist the thought of matching with her, pick up the Fuzzy Sweater in Stripe in your size and hers.
Girls' Ringer Tee in Orchid Pink
Barbies Western persona comes out in this darling ringer tee that your gal can wear any time.
