Netflix just released a brand new Bridgerton season 4 part 2 teaser ahead of the new episodes on February 26, and it's steamy...literally. The end of Bridgerton season 4 part 1 was definitely an unexpected and (for me) devastating cliffhanger: Benedict (Luke Thompson) asks Sophie (Yerin Ha) to be his mistress when it appeared he was about to propose. And after the connection they formed and the time they spent together, she's clearly disappointed by the suggestion. The new teaser shows off Benedict and Sophie seemingly rediscovering their connection near a steaming bathtub so it looks like part 2 will get pretty intimate. Here's what we know.

Keep reading for the latest update on Bridgerton season 4 part 2, streaming on Netflix February 26, 2026.

Is there a part 2 to season 4 of Bridgerton? Yes, Bridgerton season 4 part 2 is coming to Netflix on February 26, 2026. There are four episodes left, so at the end of the month you'll be able to watch all eight. Here's the episode breakdown: Season 4, Episode 1 premiered on Netflix January 29, 2026

What happens in Bridgerton season 4 part 2? Netflix Part 2 will see what happens in Benedict and Sophie's relationship, but there's plenty of extra drama in the rest of the Bridgerton family. Hyacinth feels hurt that Eloise always teases her lessons and interests, while Lady Bridgerton and Lord Anderson have finally consummated their relationship. So the next four episodes will really just see the conclusion of a bunch of relational issues. The teaser also reveals that we'll see that bathtub scene many book fans are hoping for; after her release from jail, Benedict helps Sophie by bathing her and all around taking care of her in a way she's never experienced before. It's a really beautiful display of love I think Luke and Yerin will be able to translate onscreen.

Who's starring with Luke Thompson and Yerin Ha in the Bridgerton season 4 cast? Gavin Bond/Netflix The Bridgerton season 4 cast features a bunch of stars you know from previous seasons, and some new faces: Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton

as Benedict Bridgerton Yerin Ha as Sophie Baek

as Sophie Baek Hannah Dodd as Francesca Bridgerton Stirling

as Francesca Bridgerton Stirling Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton

as Eloise Bridgerton Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington Bridgerton

as Penelope Featherington Bridgerton Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton

as Colin Bridgerton Simone Ashley as Kate Bridgerton

as Kate Bridgerton Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton

as Anthony Bridgerton F lorence Hunt as Hyacinth Bridgerton

as Hyacinth Bridgerton Will Tilston as Gregory Bridgerton

as Gregory Bridgerton Ruth Gemmell as Violet Bridgerton

as Violet Bridgerton Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury

as Lady Danbury Victor Alli as John Stirling

as John Stirling Daniel Francis as Lord Marcus Anderson

as Lord Marcus Anderson Katie Leung as Lady Araminta Gun

as Lady Araminta Gun Michelle Mao as Rosamund Li

as Rosamund Li Isabella Wei as Posy Li

as Posy Li Julie Andrews as The Voice of Lady Whistledown

as The Voice of Lady Whistledown Masali Baduza as Michaela Stirling

as Michaela Stirling Lorraine Ashbourne as Mrs. Varley

as Mrs. Varley Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte

as Queen Charlotte Hugh Sachs as Brimsley

as Brimsley Martins Imhangbe as Will Mondrich

as Will Mondrich Emma Naomi as Alice Mondrich

as Alice Mondrich Polly Walker as Portia Featherington

Tune into Bridgerton season 4 part 2 on Netflix February 26, and let us know what you're most excited to see on our Instagram!