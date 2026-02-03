I'm blushing.
Steamy New 'Bridgerton' Bathtub Teaser: What To Know About Part 2 After That Devastating Cliffhanger
Netflix just released a brand new Bridgerton season 4 part 2 teaser ahead of the new episodes on February 26, and it's steamy...literally. The end of Bridgerton season 4 part 1 was definitely an unexpected and (for me) devastating cliffhanger: Benedict (Luke Thompson) asks Sophie (Yerin Ha) to be his mistress when it appeared he was about to propose. And after the connection they formed and the time they spent together, she's clearly disappointed by the suggestion. The new teaser shows off Benedict and Sophie seemingly rediscovering their connection near a steaming bathtub so it looks like part 2 will get pretty intimate. Here's what we know.
Is there a part 2 to season 4 of Bridgerton?
Yes, Bridgerton season 4 part 2 is coming to Netflix on February 26, 2026. There are four episodes left, so at the end of the month you'll be able to watch all eight. Here's the episode breakdown:
- Season 4, Episode 1 premiered on Netflix January 29, 2026
- Season 4, Episode 2 premiered on Netflix January 29, 2026
- Season 4, Episode 3 premiered on Netflix January 29, 2026
- Season 4, Episode 4 premiered on Netflix January 29, 2026
- Season 4, Episode 5 premieres on Netflix February 26, 2026
- Season 4, Episode 6 premieres on Netflix February 26, 2026
- Season 4, Episode 7 premieres on Netflix February 26, 2026
- Season 4, Episode 8 premieres on Netflix February 26, 2026
What happens in Bridgerton season 4 part 2?
Part 2 will see what happens in Benedict and Sophie's relationship, but there's plenty of extra drama in the rest of the Bridgerton family. Hyacinth feels hurt that Eloise always teases her lessons and interests, while Lady Bridgerton and Lord Anderson have finally consummated their relationship. So the next four episodes will really just see the conclusion of a bunch of relational issues.
The teaser also reveals that we'll see that bathtub scene many book fans are hoping for; after her release from jail, Benedict helps Sophie by bathing her and all around taking care of her in a way she's never experienced before. It's a really beautiful display of love I think Luke and Yerin will be able to translate onscreen.
Who's starring with Luke Thompson and Yerin Ha in the Bridgerton season 4 cast?
The Bridgerton season 4 cast features a bunch of stars you know from previous seasons, and some new faces:
- Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton
- Yerin Ha as Sophie Baek
- Hannah Dodd as Francesca Bridgerton Stirling
- Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton
- Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington Bridgerton
- Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton
- Simone Ashley as Kate Bridgerton
- Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton
- Florence Hunt as Hyacinth Bridgerton
- Will Tilston as Gregory Bridgerton
- Ruth Gemmell as Violet Bridgerton
- Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury
- Victor Alli as John Stirling
- Daniel Francis as Lord Marcus Anderson
- Katie Leung as Lady Araminta Gun
- Michelle Mao as Rosamund Li
- Isabella Wei as Posy Li
- Julie Andrews as The Voice of Lady Whistledown
- Masali Baduza as Michaela Stirling
- Lorraine Ashbourne as Mrs. Varley
- Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte
- Hugh Sachs as Brimsley
- Martins Imhangbe as Will Mondrich
- Emma Naomi as Alice Mondrich
- Polly Walker as Portia Featherington
Tune into Bridgerton season 4 part 2 on Netflix February 26, and let us know what you're most excited to see on our Instagram!