These Candy Cocktails Will Have You Feeling Sugary And Silly
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214 , Advocate Magazine , WFAA , and North Texas Daily . Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
From Jolly Rancher garnishes to cotton candy clouds, these 10 candy cocktails quite literally transcend tradition. Sure, they're pretty sweet sips, but candy cocktails are honestly more than that. They're a healthy dose of childhood nostalgia – except adult-friendly this time, boozy. Each one of these candy cocktail recipes is a work of art, making perfect eye candy for your next dinner party or girls' night. Ahead, how to make some of the most heavenly candy cocktails!
Red Bull Candy Cocktails
If you truly want to feel like you're a kid in a candy shop, these Red Bull-filled candy cocktails should be your go-to. Our easy recipes range from the Sweetest Sweet Tart and the Jolly Rum Rancher to the a Sour Patch Margarita, the Sparkling Starburst, and a Skittle-tini. (via Brit + Co.)
Cadbury Cocktail
These candy cocktails make use of only the best Easter candy – Cadbury eggs! You'll want to stock up on the chocolatey bites come the spring holiday, because each sip of this drink will leave you craving more throughout the year. (via Brit + Co.)
Candy Corn Martini
Though this candy corn-packed drink favors the fall season ( especially Halloween ), you can use the vodka infusion method with any type of candy! Just let your preferred treat sit in a closed mason jar with vodka for 5 or more days, and it'll soak up the sugary flavors so you can make an epic candy cocktail. (via Brit + Co.)
Mi Campo Magic Hat
Willy Wonka would instantly approve of this candy cocktail recipe that's garnished with a gorgeous ribbon of rainbow candy. To make it, shake 2 oz Mi Campo Reposado, .75 oz Sweet Vermouth, 1 spoon of plum jam, and 1 oz Monin root beer syrup over ice, then strain into a glass and top with sparkling water and candy. (via Mi Campo Tequila)
Caramel Martini
Though you might like caramel in your Starbucks drink , enjoying it in a cocktail (like this martini) is even better. Each sip from this caramel-covered glass is super, super sweet, thanks to the addition of Bailey's, brown sugar, and some extra caramel candies on top. (via Mixop)
Salted Dark Chocolate Bourbon Cocoa
This decadent drink utilizes dark chocolate chips to form the sweet rim and chocolatey flavor inside each sip and it's *so* cozy. To make it, heat up 1 cup half & half and 3 cups milk. Once that's warm, stir in 6 oz of dark chocolate chips until completely melted. Add ⅓ cup sweetener, 1 tsp ground cinnamon, and ½ tsp salt, stirring until dissolved. After that, add 2 oz Woodford Double Oaked and 1 tsp vanilla extract. Serve the beverage in mugs topped with whipped cream and chocolate drizzle. (via Woodford Reserve)
Cotton Candy Champagne
Enlighten your inner child with the help of this bubbly bev. The sparkle rim and wispy cotton candy garnish really complete the spirit! (via The Endless Meal)
Keep Me Warm
This comforting cocktail earns its sweetness from a homemade ginger-honey syrup (because we're fancy like that) and candied ginger bits. It's the perfect choice for adults who want candy cocktails, but don't necessarily want to have Skittles in their glass.
To make it, shake 2 oz Bacardi 8 Rum, .75 oz ginger-honey syrup, 1 oz pineapple juice, and .5 oz lime juice, and strain into a rocks glass over a large ice cube. Garnish it with as much ginger candy your heart desires! (via Virgin Hotels New York City)
Peppermint Espresso Martini
This do-it-all drink is perfectly minty for the winter holidays, thanks to its bold candy cane rim. You'll get your dose of booze and caffeine all in one when you combine vanilla vodka, Kahlua, espresso, and peppermint Schnapps. (via Takes Two Eggs)
Buddy the Elf Cocktail
We know Buddy the Elf loves everything sugar, from candy canes to chocolate bites. This candy cocktail takes that sugar-loving spirit and runs with it, infusing each serving with notes of icing, gingerbread, maple syrup, and cinnamon. Of course, it includes booze, too. (via Half Baked Harvest)
Sign up for our newsletter for more spirited recipes to try every week!
Brit + Co. may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Lead image via Mi Campo Tequila.
- 38 BOO-zy Halloween Cocktails To Get You Turnt ›
- Move Over, Pancakes: These 15 Maple Cocktails Require ALL The Syrup ›
- 26 Champagne Cocktails To Serve At Your Bridal Shower ›
- This Candy Company Has Your New Favorite Boozy Pairing Menu ›
- 19 *Swell* Champagne Cocktails To Jazz Up Your Holiday Parties ›
- 22 Pink Cocktails To Celebrate The Arrival Of The Barbie Movie ›
- 17 Decadent Chocolate Cocktail Recipes Perfect for V-Day — or Any Day! ›
- How to make candy apple (cocktail) - B+C Guides ›
- Sweet! Classic Candy Corn Martini ›
- Red Bull Candy Cocktails Recipe ›
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214 , Advocate Magazine , WFAA , and North Texas Daily . Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.