7 Different Ways to Make *Great* Coffee at Home
Other than a healthy breakfast, nothing gets our morning started on the right foot like a good cup of coffee. While we miss trying out the best coffee shops in the country, nothing beats a hot cup of coffee at home. It saves you money, sure, but it's also satisfying to know that you can make your brew just the way *you* like it. And these seven methods for the perfect coffee are so good, you may never drink a cappuccino outside of the house again.
Auto-Drip Coffee
If you love waking up to a pot of already-made coffee, this method is for you. To keep the brew as fresh as possible, take care not to leave the glass carafe on the warming plate and be sure to select the corresponding auto-drip grind of your beans. (Photo via Flickr + Technique via Lifehacker)
French Press Coffee
If you're ready to take your coffee game to the next level, trying the French press is the easiest option. It doesn't take up too much counter space and prepares your brew in less than 10 minutes. (via Gimme Some Oven)
Pour Over
Pour over coffee is just what it sounds like — you pour hot water over ground coffee beans, and the coffee filters into the mug or carafe waiting below. Grab some light to medium roast single-origin coffee beans, grind them yourself, and then brew them in the carafe (Chemex is the classic) for coffeehouse-worthy java. (via Will Frolic for Food)
Moka Pot Coffee
The Moka Pot is a stove-top percolator used to make strong, dark, espresso-like coffee. It uses a pressurized double chamber method that forces hot water through your coffee grounds. The result is a bold brew that can be used to make lattes and other espresso-based drinks at home without having to invest in a pricier machine. (via MokaBees)
Aeropress
The Aeropress is a fast, easy-to clean, and portable device for making coffee. It uses a very basic method to brew your cup o' Joe, simply using the air inside a plastic tube to press hot water through coffee grounds. (via A Couple Cooks)
Cold Brew
At its most basic, the cold-brew method combines coffee grounds and water, calling for them to sit overnight in the fridge. In the morning, strain the grounds. Or use a French press to make the process even easier. (via Delightful E Made)
Coffee Without a Coffeemaker
Sometimes you need coffee when there's no device in sight, but you can brew a cup with a few kitchen staples. Bring a pot of water to a boil, add your coffee grounds, then cover the pan and take it off the heat to brew. When you're done, ladle the coffee from the top into your mug, leaving the grounds behind. (via Grub Street)
