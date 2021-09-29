15 Warm Drinks To Cozy Up With This Fall
Drinks like hot chocolate, apple cider, and mulled wine are a tasty reminder that it's fall — and therefore, time to warm up and cozy down. While we love the classic varieties, we're all about elevating the flavors with a twist too. Mix things up with ingredients like coconut, rose water, Earl Grey tea, even edible glitter! We consider it self care for your taste buds. Bookmark these recipes for the holiday season for dinner and party guests. Yum!
HOT CHOCOLATE
Jacques Torres' Famous Hot Chocolate
Chef and chocolatier Jacques Torres had a dream to bring French-style hot chocolate to the States, and now you can make his famous recipe at home. Try alongside one of his perfect chocolate chip cookies!
Coconut Milk Hot Cocoa
We added a tropical twist on a seasonal fave, and it's delicious. And dairy-free too!
Rose and Pistachio Italian Hot Chocolate
We added pistachios, rose water, and petals to thick Italian hot chocolate and hit the jackpot. The rose water gives just a hint of that Turkish delight flavor, while the pistachio adds crunchy texture and a lovely nutty taste.
Galaxy Hot Chocolate
We decided to give our hot chocolate some intergalactic love by decking it out with a glittery flair using edible glitter and white chocolate. While this may look too pretty to drink, you best believe it tastes just as good as it looks.
Vegan Slow-Cooker Hot Cocoa
We recommend adding a generous topping of whipped cream and vegan marshmallows to this slow-cooked hot cocoa, but you can even make it boozy if you like.
CIDER
Supercharged Slow-Cooker Apple Cider
This delicious drink will not only keep you warm, it will also perfume your house with the warming scent of cinnamon and apples. You can make it even healthier by adding a spoonful of ACV (apple cider vinegar).
The Easiest Mulled Cider Recipe
An oldie but a goodie and the perfect canvas for spice and citrus, this mulled apple cider will make you feel all the feels (mostly warm and cozy ones).
Mulled Cider, 3 Ways
While you can go the traditional route with cinnamon and cloves, there are plenty of other ways to spice (and spike!) your cider. Check out our traditional recipe, plus two unexpected upgrades.
BOOZY
Hot Toddy
This is seriously the easiest hot toddy you'll ever make: just two ingredients + water!
Hot Buttered Rum
Cozy up inside with a blanket and a glass of this belly warmer. It's hot and spicy, and will totally warm you up from the inside out.
Spiked Chocolate Espresso
We created this caffeinated libation as a little treat that will keep you on your feet.
Slow Cooker Mulled Wine Recipe
If you're like us and nervous about getting red wine spilled all over your home, this spiced white version is the boozy slow-cooker drink that's about to become your standby.
Boozy Mulled Wine Hot Chocolate
One of our favorite creations is this mulled wine hot chocolate: aromatic mulled wine infused with orange and spices, and mixed with warm cocoa. Not your typical milky cocoa (we don't want any curdling disasters), this is a water-based cocoa made sweet and rich with brown sugar.
Hard Apple Cider
Start the holiday season early with this winter staple. We spiked the classic hot apple cider with cinnamon whiskey and honey whiskey.
Slow Cooker Spiced Mulled Wine
All you need are five ingredients and a slow cooker to make this delightful (and guest-friendly) drink. Your home will smell like Christmas!
Find more delicious and seasonal recipes on our Pinterest page!
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days momming her little one Matilda.