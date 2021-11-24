26 Holiday Gifts For Everyone On Your List, No Matter Your Budget
We know that just because everyone is looking for holiday gifts this season, not everyone will be at the same price point. We've rounded up 25 present ideas, some under $50, some under $100, and some over $100, so that no matter your budget, you'll be able to find something just right.
Holiday Gift Ideas Under $50
B+C Online Classes ($10/month)
Gift your craftiest friend an all-access pass to our online vault of classes (there's over 120!) so they can garden, cook, bake, and even brew beer to their heart's content. Whether they have a tried-and-true craft or they're figuring out their passion, this is a great way to start.
Friends Frame Enamel Pin ($11)
Who knows how many times we've binged this show. If "Pivot!" and "Could I *be* wearing any more clothes?!" constantly show up in your convos, then get your bestie this Friends pin that will remind them of their favorite episodes.
Gulsha Ultimate Rosewater Spray ($13)
We love multifunctional products, and this spray — which cleanses, nourishes, and tones all in one — definitely falls under that category! It's filled with antioxidants and aromatherapeutic properties, and will help improve the skin's hydration for over 24 hours.
The Cheese Board Deck ($18)
Long story short, we'll never be able to get enough charcuterie. This deck, which includes 50 styling ideas, will give your friends and family tons of ideas for styling all kinds of boards. Whether you're hosting Thanksgiving, New Year's, or a Friday girls' night in, you can have a cheeseboard ready!
Follow Your Bliss: Wisdom from Inspiring Women to Help You Find Purpose and Joy ($18, was $20)
A great coffee table book and an inspiring read, Follow Your Bliss is filled with advice and words of wisdom from 60 powerhouse women. It'll make a great gift for women of any age! This title will be released on November 30, 2021.
Modcloth Evergreens and Snowbanks Fair Isle Beanie ($19)
Just because the Christmas season ends after December doesn't mean the cold goes away! This hat is perfect for any ice skating, hiking, or caroling that's planned. Plus, if your gift recipient lives in a part of the US where it's freezing until April, you'll get a lot of use out of this hat.
West Elm Decorative Snail ($19, was $26)
One of our favorite things about Christmas gifts is that when you know someone on a deep level, you can make their gifts über personal. Case in point: this decorative snail that any whimsical decor fan will love. It makes for bedroom or office decor that's full of personality!
Rare Beauty Puffy Makeup Bag ($20)
For the bestie who never leaves the house without her go-to mascara and lipstick, this bag is cute, minimalist, and can also help her keep track of tampons or menstrual cups. We love that 1% of Rare Beauty's annual sales support mental health education.
GOOPGENES Clean Nourishing Lip Balm ($20)
Get ready for ultramoisturizing, creamy luxury for your lips! This lip balm (which took three years to make, btw) is chock full of high-quality botanical oils, like coconut, argan, and jojoba, and is dermatologist-approved. If you know someone with chapped, cracked, or dry lips (or someone who's a devotee of clean beauty), this is the gift for them!
Theo Chocolate Holiday 5-Bar Pack ($20)
Who wouldn't want to find chocolate bars in their stocking? From "Milk & Cookies" to "Nutcracker Brittle" they'll be snacking on these goodies until New Years'.
Say It Do It Card Game ($25)
This stylish and less-intimidating version of truth or dare will allow you to get to know yourself and others on a much deeper level. The reflective and fun questions you'll find on these 52 cards will get you thinking.
Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops ($34)
This highlighting serum is free from mica, glitter, or pearls, but still delivers a dewy glow. The lightweight drops also work to fight against hyperpigmentation, and it's the perfect last step to any skincare routine.
Anthropologie Plush Faux Fur Slippers ($40)
Great for lazy mornings, lazy evenings, and every lazy time in between, these bad boys are sure to keep toes warm. Plus, they make a great Christmas morning gift because as soon as they're opened, the gift recipient can put them on.
Where Should We Begin Card Game ($40)
Bring out your inner storyteller with this card game that finds the perfect balance between intimacy and play. Learning how to reconnect with others will help you fight the social anxiety from over the last two years, plus it'll help you get to know the people in your life better.
Kitty and Vibe Pajama Pants ($45, was $52)
Kitty and Vibe is one of our favorite swimsuit brands, and we flipped when we found out about their pajamas! These babies have a wide waistband that doesn't twist as you sleep (thank goodness), and the silky fabric is both moisture-wicking and lightweight so you won't get overheated during the night.
Holiday Gifts That Are Over $50
Driftaway Coffee Subscription ($54+)
Give the gift of caffeination with this coffee subscription. Pick from a mystery box, whole bean, ground, and cold brew, depending on your recipient's preferences, for a brew that they're sure to love.
Contour Longsleeve Bodysuit ($58)
Grab a neutral bodysuit that will go with everything, or go bold with a bright purple, pink, or yellow. You can also gift more than one — since they're great for layering, your BFF, sister, or mom will definitely get a lot of use out of them. Along with a square neckline and thong-cut bottom, this piece is made with the high-stretch and luxurious material that feels like a second skin.
Maison De Sabre Phone Case ($60, was $75)
For the chic and tech-savvy friend, consider an upscale phone case that will keep their go-to gadget looking good. Add a custom number or initials to make this gift personal.
Rifle Paper Co. Stemless Wine Glass Set ($60)
Why drink wine from plain wine glasses when you can enjoy a sip in these beautiful ones instead ? The gold detailing makes them festive for wintertime, but the flowers make them summer-appropriate essentials that you can enjoy at anytime during the year.
Diptyque Baies Candle ($68)
Pouring a cup of tea, curling up in a blanket, and lighting a candle is one of our favorite ways to get cozy. This fruity, tangy, and flowery candle is great for all fragrance fans.
Lights Lacquer The Sugar Shop Collectors' Edition ($69)
Add this candy-colored palette to your beauty bag with these nail polishes that don't only work for winter but will look good all year long. The unique wide brush will help your application, and the cruelty- and toxin-free colors will give you a professional mani without having to leave your house.
Wolf Circus Gold Effy Bracelet ($98)
This bracelet is so minimal and beautiful, it will go with whatever look they're rocking. Not only is it made with freshwater pearls and a gold filled chain, but the metals are recycled as well.
Gifts You Can Get For Over $100
Girlfriend Co Sparrow Everyone Full-Zip Fleece ($132)
This fleece checks all the boxes. It's cute, comfy, and warm, but it's also made with 100% recycled materials. Wear this on your way to the gym or with jeans to grab a latte. It's so versatile it can go with just about everything!
Cricut Joy™ Machine ($129, was $179)
Aside from the fact that this machine is super easy to set up and completes DIY projects in 15 minutes, it's so much fun to personalize, organize, and customize that your friends and family will use it all the time. Vinyl decals, labels, birthday cards — you name it and you can make it with this cutie.
UE Fits Bluetooth Earbuds ($169, was $249)
These custom earphones take personalization to new levels by conforming to the shape of your ear! They're super comfortable so your recipient won't have any ear pain.
Hai Showerhead ($249)
As if our showers couldn't get more relaxing and enjoyable, enter: the bluetooth Hai showerhead. This durable piece has a water-powered LED and bluetooth, and also features a shower usage tracker. Get ready for your home to feel like a spa with an easy installation!
