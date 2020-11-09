120+ Free Online Classes To Fuel Your Creativity
You know what this year could use? Some holiday cheer! And we're more than happy to swoop in and deliver just that with our new and improved class experience — coming at you with a major discount. Not only did our online classes get a huge facelift this year, but in the spirit of helping you DIY your holiday gifts and flex your creative muscles, we're offering one month free to try any and all of our 120+ classes. That's unlimited creativity, y'all!
To redeem this special offer, use code CLOROXCARES at checkout to get your first month free. Learn how to decorate cakes in time for your hosting duties, or dive into the basics of hand-lettering and watercolor painting to make truly unique holiday cards this season. There are also plenty of courses to help you up your professional skills like Adobe Photoshop, web design, and more. And don't forget that in addition to all of our amazing classes, you can also enroll into money expert Nicole Lapin's finance masterclasses directly from our course page. These special classes aren't part of our free month trial, but can be a wonderful investment if you want to head into 2021 with your money sitch in order.
After taking advantage of this limited time offer, be sure to head over to @britandco and let us know what courses you're most excited about taking this fall!
Content Director at Brit + Co
5 Ways to Raise Money for Your Business (With or Without Investors)
Fundraising has become mainstream, thanks to shows like Shark Tank that glamorize the pitch process. But those who raise money from investors are actually in the minority. Most small businesses raise money on their own terms and don't have to give away part of their company to anyone else. Feeling intimidated at the idea of asking for money? Or even paying yourself? Let's talk it out! As part of our collaboration Office Depot, we're here to share a quick recap of what our Selfmade students learned this week about funding their business ideas.