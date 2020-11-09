New podcast alert!
Listen
menu-iconCreated with Sketch.x-iconCreated with Sketch.Subscribe

Looking for sweet cookie recipes,

the latest fashion trends and inspo,

or a way to up your calligraphy game?

We'll help you find something amazing ✨
More From Classes
More Videos

5 Ways to Raise Money for Your Business (With or Without Investors)

Badge
Office Depot® OfficeMax®
None

Fundraising has become mainstream, thanks to shows like Shark Tank that glamorize the pitch process. But those who raise money from investors are actually in the minority. Most small businesses raise money on their own terms and don't have to give away part of their company to anyone else. Feeling intimidated at the idea of asking for money? Or even paying yourself? Let's talk it out! As part of our collaboration Office Depot, we're here to share a quick recap of what our Selfmade students learned this week about funding their business ideas.

Keep Reading Show less
business
Money

Trending Stories

Go Behind the Scenes with Brit
Feel better, get smarter, and LOL a little… every week.
Trending Topics