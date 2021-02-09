6 Unique Courses You Can Do From Home to Boost Your Confidence
2021 is more of the same when it comes to being at home A LOT. Thankfully, technology makes it easy to reach out, see the world and still learn something new. Whether you're thinking about starting or growing a business, or just want to explore a new hobby from the comfort of your couch, these courses will inspire you to try something new this year while giving your confidence a little pick-me-up.
Brit Morin's Big Idea Bootcamp
Our founder Brit Morin will be hosting a FREE 3-day Big Idea Bootcamp from 10-11am PST during Feb 16-18th. This is your chance to learn how to transform your life's passions into a 6+ figure business. Brit will help you hone in on your business idea and ensure that it's both a big enough concept and also true to you. Can't make it to the live event? You can get access to the class on replay too.
Learn Love Language Using Astrology
Get in touch with your love confidence by getting better clarity on how to give and receive it. AirBnB experience host Aris will email you a Venus Report based on your birth data to help you discover your love personality and the type of energy that leads you to a more satisfying love experience. She'll also give you advice to help you move beyond your challenges.
Alice Waters Teaches The Art of Home Cooking
Cook up some confidence in the kitchen with this Masterclass from the founder of Chez Panisse and recipient of the James Beard Award for Outstanding Chef. Alice Waters is credited with starting America's farm-to-table revolution and will share how to pick seasonal ingredients and create healthy, delicious meals at home.
Nicole Lapin's The Money School
Finance pro Nicole Lapin will help you build your money confidence with tips and tricks for creating a budget, saving for big life goals, buying a house and car, and investing in the stock market and retirement accounts. This is truly the masterclass for all things money!
Also, if you're interested in art, photography, coding and all things creative, check out all of Brit + Co Classes to learn something new!
Fender Play Guitar Lessons
Boost your musical confidence with guitar (ukelele, bass, electric, acoustic...) lessons with this award-winning service. Choose the songs you love and learn at your own pace via their handy app.
We also love this Hip Hop Songwriting Class from Skillshare if you prefer being backstage.;)
Yoga With Adriene
Build confidence with your body with these free yoga classes in everything from stress-relieving blanket yoga (#cozytime!) to a 30-day yoga journey. You'll feel restored and renewed in no time.
Dream of turning your passion into a full-time business? Check out Brit + Co's Selfmade, a 10-week interactive business course. The next session starts on March 1 with an incredible lineup of speakers, including Bozoma Saint John, CMO at Netflix, Joy Cho Founder of Oh Joy! and many more.
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days momming her little one Matilda.