Your February 2023 Horoscope Is Here & It's Full Of Possibility
February kicks off with a fiery and passionate full moon in Leo on February 5. Several days later, on February 11, Mercury enters Aquarius, allowing us to comprehend matters from a new lens. The Sun swims into Pisces on February 18, activating our imagination, intuition, and creativity. The new moon in Pisces and the Venusian shift into Aries on February 20 energizes our hearts and desires. It’s a great time to open ourselves up to every opportunity and possibility — the world is ours to explore and conquer! Continuing reading to find out what your February 2023 horoscope as in store for you this month.
Aries
Speaking out against anything you find unjust is going to help in healing yourself and others in the days ahead. Doing so will dig up old wounds around situations where you felt you were unable to help others in your community. Now, you can totally mend the past and evolve.
Taurus
Professional contacts made this month are meant to help you transcend on a social networking scale. The real meat and potatoes of the energy has to do with being on the cosmic up and up. If you are serving the world in a positive way, you will be rewarded beautifully.
Gemini
If you’re feeling unheard in your career it means that it’s the time to let that Gemini voice shine. You are coming into your own and taking on a leadership role for yourself. Much of the work that you do right now will inspire others to follow their own paths.
Cancer
Try not to be impulsive with your spending habits to ensure that you are able to stay in shape with your money. It might be important to work with a trusted advisor or budget your current expenditures in a financial spreadsheet on a daily basis to keep track of everything.
Leo
You’re entering this month with far more determination than you ever had. Yes, there is so much you still have to do in all realms of life — that’s why you’re the successful lion that you are. You are always ready to hold your ground and your defiance is astounding.
Virgo
The cosmos is asking you to be extremely real with yourself regarding your relationship. If you've been caught in any realms of codependency or victimization, now is the time to step up to the plate and remind yourself that you are in control of your own life and make necessary changes.
Libra
The fruition of your professional plans will broaden your interests and prepare you to take ownership of your business prosperity on a level that you never once thought possible. Be careful to not allow doubts to hold you back, because you are meant to walk out of this month victoriously.
Scorpio
You’re not letting anyone push you around this month. If that means asserting your will against authority — then do so. Let your voice be heard and self be seen. No one has power over you and you shouldn’t let them take control of anything that happens in your life.
Sagittarius
Trust the synchronicities that you'll keep seeing around you. This means that you know the right thing to do or say — even following an intuitive hunch that seemingly comes out of nowhere. It is a manifestation of cosmic chaos attracting incredible and unexplainable surprises, so prepare yourself for the unexpected.
Capricorn
If you are locked down by bills and debts, this is a good month to set the record straight. News of an impending raise can help your bank account and career. This can clear up past monetary issues and push you towards having success and freedom in your ongoing career.
Aquarius
A major crossroads is pushing you to choose how you wish to proceed in your romantic relationships. It’s been a very long time since you’ve thought about what you want and now is the time to ensure your desires are being met. Decide how you want to proceed this month.
Pisces
You have the power to create the life you crave and the month ahead gives you the chance to manifest your hopes and desires. You may also find that being at the right place at the right time and following your instincts is part of this greater path as well.
