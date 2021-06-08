The Most Popular Dinner Recipes By State
From Texas BBQ to NY pizza to cheese curds in the Midwest, food is a rich part of a region's identity. We crave the dishes we grew up with, even if they're out of culinary style everywhere else. So our friends over at Cinch Home Services surveyed more than 1,100 people, pulled Google search data, and discovered which dinner recipes are trending across the U.S. right now. Along with what's cooking in each state, the data showed that 2 out of 3 people prefer to make recipes that have been passed down from older generations, which we're totally on board with. So whether you need a fresh idea for dinner tonight or you're curious to see what the peeps in your state are craving these days, keep scrolling for delicious recipes to inspire your next meal.
Alabama, Delaware, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia: Chicken and Dumplings
Chicken and Dumplings is the ultimate comfort food if you're in need of something tasty, warm, *and* easy. (via B+C Guides)
Arkansas, Alaska, Idaho, Kansas, Montana, North Dakota, Oregon, Washington: Fried Rice
With this healthier, fried rice alternative made with cauliflower rice and colorful, crunchy veggies, you'll never grab a takeout menu again. (via Brit + Co)
Arizona: Burrito
Arizonans love their burritos, but you don't have to live in the southwest to whip up an amazing one (esp when you have recipes like this freezer-friendly breakfast burrito that you can make at home!). (via Brit + Co)
California, Colorado, Nevada, Utah: Burger
Is there anything more classic American than a good burger? This Whole30-approved patty is perfect for those who want a juicy burger without the heavy carb load. (via Brit + Co)
Connecticut, Hawaii, Massachusetts: Beef Stew
These states like their beef, stew-style. Cozy and satisfying, this recipe uses an instant pot so it's easy too! (via Brit + Co)
Washington D.C, Vermont: Whole Roast Chicken
Prepare the tastiest chicken ever with this recipe that teaches you how to dry brine while still keeping the chicken juicy. (via B+C Guides)
Florida, New Mexico, Texas: Chili
Put a spin on the beloved Texas chili with this one-pot vegan sriracha chili, topped with vegan cashew crema, lime, and avocado. (via Brit + Co)
New Jersey: Spaghetti & Meatballs
Another classic dish in a state with some of the best Italian food, yum! Have your own Lady and the Tramp moment with this pancetta-twist. Date night served! (via Brit + Co)
New York: Split Pea Soup
Split pea soup is a great source of nutrients when it's paired with carrots and onions. Throw in some ham for an unexpected edge and you've got a delicious meal, whether you live in NY or not.;) (via B+C Guides)
Iowa, Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota, Wyoming: Meatloaf
Whether you like to eat it with a fork and knife or on a sandwich, meatloaf is an easy and versatile meal. This one's just like mom used to make. (via B+C Guides)
Illinois: Hot Dog
There are so many different ways to eat a hot dog that you may never get tired of them! These 12 recipes are a great place to start. (via Brit + Co)
Louisiana: Jambalaya
Louisiana and Jambalaya = perfect together. Feed your brood with this jambalaya recipe filled with sausage, carrots, and bell peppers. (via Brit + Co)
Maryland: Salmon
Marylanders are craving salmon and now so are we thanks to this salmon with sweet potatoes and orange slices recipe (it packs a vitamin C punch!). (via Brit + Co)
Maine, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island: Chicken Pot Pie
These east coasters are craving this tasty and creamy dish chock-full of nostalgia. And veggies. Lots of veggies. (via B+C Guides)
Minnesota: Sloppy Joes
Minnesotans aren't afraid of getting a little messy. Make sure you've got plenty of napkins for these delicious Joes. (via B+C Guides)
Wisconsin: Steak and Potatoes
Classic, no-nonsense steak and potatoes are a delight for a weeknight go-to. This one with chili pepper, garlic powder, and onion powder has an extra kick too. (via B+C Guides)
We've all had nights where we felt overwhelmed by all the recipe options out there. Next time you're stuck on what to make, give these classic recipes a go to get your creative juices flowing!
Follow us on Pinterest for more recipe inspo!
Brit + Co Editorial Assistant, Swiftie | Chloe is from the Outer Banks of North Carolina (yes, like the Netflix show!). When she isn't writing or updating her blog Pastels and Pop Culture, Chloe enjoys watching Marvel movies or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta!