Georgia Peaches Are Regrettably In Their Flop Era
Peach cobbler. Peach pie. Peach cocktails. Heck, even grilled peaches. These are The Dishes™ of summertime, thanks to Georgia’s gorgeous peach crops – which typically bring up to 130 million pounds of peaches to shelves nationwide. That’s not quite the case this year. Georgia Peaches are facing a (gasp!) shortage. Experts estimate that up to 80% of the state’s peach crop have been lost this season, and Mother Nature is liable.
Why are peach crops being lost this year?
A series of two weather events changed the fate of the region’s peaches. Georgia experienced abnormally warm temperatures for longer this past winter. This meant the crops received a significantly less amount of chill hours for the season, thus affecting their blooms’ regeneration period and therefore, their growth. Chilling time is crucial for peach crops to grow successfully, and they simply didn’t get a lot of it. Secondly, Georgia peach growers saw two late frosts hit their crops in March – an event that essentially picked the peach blooms straight off before they could even turn into precious fruit.
With *so* many variables beyond chill hours to consider, growing peaches is not a predictable practice. Swings in regional temperatures and unforeseeable weather events are growing, which could continue to have a more negative impact on future summer harvests.
What does this mean for peach prices?
Photo by Amen Alizadeh / PEXELS
It’s likely that Georgia peach pricing this year will risedue to limited supply and high demand (they're damn good), so the time to start strategizing your next farmer’s market visit is now!
Recipes Without Georgia Peaches That Are Just As Good As Georgia Peaches
So what do I do if I don’t have peaches?! I’m *so* glad you asked. If you have no other choice but to abandon your dream of relishing in a juicy-sweet Georgia peach this year, you can search for that satisfaction in other stone fruits. These include: plums, nectarines, cherries, mangoes, apricots, and even lychees – and there are plenty of recipes available to fill that GA peach void. Introducing the 10 recipes below.
Plum Crisp
Magic happens where tender plums meet crispy oats, and it's in this recipe, specifically. Make sure to top this treat off with a hefty scoop of vanilla ice cream. (via The Seasoned Mom)
Vegan Apricot Scones
Apricots are, in my opinion, just as good as peaches, if not better than them entirely. The two are basically sisters, and I've picked a favorite! In this vegan recipe, chopped apricots work wonderfully amongst a fragile and flaky scone dough. (via A Virtual Vegan)
Cherry Bars
Perhaps the tartest of all the stone fruits, cherries bring a certain je ne sais quoi to summertime desserts. These Cherry Bars carry a flavorful miracle in each bite! (via Well Plated)
Mango + Avocado Salad
Next, we come to the stone fruit underdog – mango. They reach a sweetness comparable to peaches, making them the *perfect* addition in this salad with a spicy twist. (via Feel Good Foodie)
Apricot Oat Bars
These crumbly bars wouldn't be a Southern treat without butter – a flavor note that strongly shines through in this recipe *and* works beautifully with the sugary apricots. (via Crowded Kitchen)
Nectarine, Pistachio, + Goat Cheese Salad with Honey Dijon Vinaigrette
Hear me out – fruit is *unbelievably* good in salads, even more so this time of year. Though you wouldn't expect it, nectarines and goat cheese make the best pair. Now all you need is some wine! (via Vanilla And Bean)
Cherry Cobbler
You can cobbler-ify pretty much any stone fruit, and it'll be yum. So if peach cobbler feels out of reach this summer, opt for this cherry one! You won't regret it, even if you break your Georgia peach loyalty. (via Tastes Better From Scratch)
Sign up for our newsletter to stay on top of food news, trends, and the best recipes!
Header photo by Studio Naae / PEXELS
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.