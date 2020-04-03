10 Punny and Funny Easter DIYs to Make the Day Brighter
Easter's coming up and we're planning to do all the crafts this weekend while stuck at home. Between the bunnies, the sugar, and the food dye, Easter can be the punniest time of year. Get ready to yolk around (see what we did there?) and click through for our favorite funny DIYs.
Punny Egg Centerpiece: All your decor should pull double duty by serving as part of a tablescape and by making you and the ones you're celebrating with LOL. (via Brit + Co)
DIY Peep Gift Boxes: Everyone agrees that 10 at a time is the only real way to eat Peeps — right? Mail these out to the ones you love this year! (via Tell Love and Party)
Fried Egg Placecards: Your Easter crew may be small this year but personalizing a plate will make them feel extra special. (via A Kailo Chic Life)
DIY Chill Pill Easter Eggs: Keep your cool with these clever cuties. (via Aww Sam)
Celebrity Tattoo Easter Eggs: Pop culture references never get old, especially not when Kanye is staring right back at you for taking the last chocolate bunny. (via Studio DIY)
Printable Egg Postcards: Living a low-carb lifestyle is kinda hard with all this chocolate laying around — send your keto friends a postcard instead. (via Make + Tell)
Tech Wallpaper: You know when you look down at your phone and smile? Make this the reason. (via Lovely Indeed)
DIY Fried Egg Coin Purse: Instead of eggs, hide some fried pockets full of money! They make great play food too! (via My Poppet)
Sunny Side Up Easter Eggs: Adorn the table with these pastel eggs and surprise kids with a treat before they eat! (via Handmade Charlotte)
DIY Alphabet Easter Eggs: Help kids practice their ABCs and puns with these cute colored word eggs. (via Lovely Indeed)
