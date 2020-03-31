6 Creative Twists for Sending Some Love During Quarantine
As the world retreats into self-isolation, it's more important than ever to find creative ways to stay connected to our loved ones. Sending and receiving thoughtful mail is a simple way to brighten your day, and remind each other that we're not alone. Here are a few ideas to inspire you.
Start a book swap. While book club meet-ups are on hold right now, it's easy to take your love of literature online. Why not ask a friend if they'd like to do a book swap via mail, and then set up a Skype or FaceTime date to talk about the books you gave each other?
Choose each other an all-time favorite book that the other person hasn't read yet, and order a copy to go straight to their home address — you don't even have to venture out to the post office. Wordery is a good alternative to Amazon, and includes free shipping, so ordering from home couldn't be easier. Give yourselves a few weeks to read the books you've gifted each other, and set a time and date to talk about your books.
Re-discover the art of letter writing. Taking the time to write an old-fashioned letter is a beautiful way to show someone you're thinking about them. Do you have an elderly relative, or know someone who is living alone and might need some special attention during this uncertain time? Wash your hands, pull out some paper, and get writing. If you're stuck for inspiration, why not tell them about the little things that are bringing you joy right now (what you're eating, reading, watching, the spring flowers you can see out of your window).
Brit + Co is also extending it's FREE online classes promo (checkout code: SELFCARE) until April 9th — here are 10 Lettering Classes to put a creative twist on your letters and envelopes. Learn calligraphy, water brush lettering, chalk lettering and more from our favorite artists. Illustrator Naomi Bulger has also mastered the art of creative letter writing and offers up inspiration on her Instagram feed. (She also offers free mail art template downloads and an online course The Most Beautiful Letter You've Ever Written for $89/5 weeks).
Send some beautiful blooms. Is there anything quite as cheerful as a big bright bunch of blooms? It's a classic mail-order gift for a reason, and the modern and fresh arrangements by The Bouqs, Farmgirl Flowers and UrbanStems are the perfect pick-me-up if you want to cheer someone up and celebrate the coming of spring from afar.
Put together a thoughtful gift box. If putting together a gift box sounds a little labor intensive right now, Greetabl puts together a thoughtful little surprise for a friend or family member in minutes, using your own photos, a personalized message, and a small treat or two of your choice. Greetabl will then deliver your gift box right to their front door. Easy peasy!
Share some memories from afar. Nothing allays anxiety and loneliness quite like re-living some happy memories. Choose some of your favorite photos and get them printed and sent directly to a bestie or loved one to remind them that there are brighter days ahead. Artifact Uprising offers gorgeous sets of loose prints, or you can put together a mini photo book if you're feeling extra fancy.
Have a drink together, from afar. Is the fact that you had to cancel your regular social plans getting you and your friends down? Have a virtual drink together, instead. One Love offers beautiful bottles of mail-order wine that also support good causes, so you can feel good sending a buddy a bottle, and invite them to have a glass together on a video call instead of at your favorite bar. (It's worth remembering not all States allow alcohol to be delivered by mail—check out One Love's FAQ page to make sure they deliver in your State.)
Sophie is a freelance writer living in a cosy cottage in the South West of England on the edge of the moor. She spends her days writing articles on everything from slow living and conscious consumerism to mental health, alongside her work teaching creatives how to use intuitive SEO and copywriting to tell their stories and connect with their ideal audience online. She loves adventures in beautiful places, believes in the power of empathy, and loves to curl up by the fire with a good book and a hot chocolate.