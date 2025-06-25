6 Eclectic Decor Tips I’m Stealing From This Stunning “Gatsby House”

Celebrity designer Francesca Grace has a knack for honoring a home's original charm while infusing the space with a whimsical twist. She recently waved her home decor wand to revive “The Gatsby House,” a 1930s Spanish Revival in Eagle Rock, Los Angeles. Originally designed by legendary architect Paul R. Williams, the five-bedroom, five-bath estate blends vintage elegance with Francesca’s signature aesthetic — including standout pieces from her Somme furniture line.

“Walking into a home with this much history feels like being a kid in a candy shop — I instantly start imagining all the pieces I can pull from my collection to bring it to life.”

Francesca’s design goal was to preserve the home's rich architectural legacy while layering in warmth, romance, and a bold mix of playful patterns and textures. She achieved all of the above in this show stopping space that honors the past while embracing the joy of modern living. Check it out!

Here are 6 unique home decor tips I'm stealing from The Gatsby House.

Gavin Cater “The moment I heard it called The Gatsby House, I instantly imagined drama, elegance, and a certain old-Hollywood grandeur — but with a bit of cheekiness,” says Francesca. “That nickname gave me full permission to lean into maximalism and opulence while still keeping it playful.”

1. Embrace A Cozy Maximalism Gavin Cater Francesca approached the staging with a story in mind. “When I stage, I always imagine the type of person who would live in the home — their routines, their tastes, their energy,” she explains. “For this project, I envisioned someone who entertains often, values legacy, loves art and design, but also has a playful, eclectic side." That imagined personality guided every choice she made — from the skirted sectional to the floral accent chairs, each piece layered in with intention and flair.

Gavin Cater With that imagined resident as her muse, Francesca layered in soulful vintage finds, bold silhouettes, and whimsical details. Wrapped in a rich, vintage-inspired green, the kitchen was thoughtfully designed for entertaining, anchoring an open floor plan that connects the living and dining spaces.

2. Honor A Historic Home With Vintage Details Gavin Cater This is a kitchen for someone who lives for the old Hollywood aesthetic — dramatic, elegant, and timeless.

3. Find One Unifying Thread Gavin Cater “Historic homes can easily lean too traditional if you don’t push the envelope a little. Mixing prints and palettes keeps things fresh and stops the space from feeling like a museum," says Francesca. The trick she says is to find one unifying thread — a color tone, a texture, a mood — and let that guide your mix.

Gavin Cater Somme's Velvette Chairs and Storyteller Sofa in a tropical chinoiserie blend comfort with a vibrant elegance. "The way the light hits those pieces is immaculate!," she says. "That room really strikes the ideal balance of vintage and modern, with just the right amount of softness. Every element was selected with intention, and feels storied and effortless — exactly how I want a space to feel."

4. Create An Eclectic Color Palette Gavin Cater She describes the color palette as eclectic and unapologetic. There are deep, moody tones like emerald and navy mixed with unexpected pops of blush and rust. In the dining space, she embraced a rich blend of rusts and greens — a palette that echoes throughout the rest of the home.

5. Focus On Intentional Moments Gavin Cater Francesca wasn’t looking to recreate the 1920s literally. “I wanted the space to have that same sense of theatricality, indulgence, and layered storytelling.”

Gavin Cater The result? A whimsical, unexpected design aesthetic that leans into curved lines, unconventional silhouettes, and surprises in every room — nothing feels too serious but still remains elegant.

Gavin Cater Every room holds a moment that breaks the rules in the best way, whether it’s a classic silhouette or a burst of unexpected color that stops you in your tracks. It’s a home that celebrates contrast, curiosity, and the art of not taking things too seriously. This child's bedroom is so darling I want it for myself!

6. Mix Old and New, High and Low Gavin Cater She masterfully mixed old and new, high and low, ornate and streamlined — creating a layered look that feels collected over time rather than decorated in a day.

Gavin Cater “This home has such strong bones — the vaulted ceilings, the archways, the carved wood details — so I didn’t want to compete with any of it. My approach was to enhance those architectural moments with contrast and conversation.”

Gavin Cater The emerald green bath tile paired with vintage needlepoint strikes the perfect balance — making the old feel refreshingly new.

Gavin Cater “I love creating palettes that don’t follow a formula — they evolve room to room, like chapters in a book, but still feel connected. It’s not about matching, it’s about harmony.”

Gavin Cater If a room had intricate ceiling work, like here in the office, she paired it with bold, modern furnishings to let both shine. It’s a delicate balance of honoring the past while giving it a new personality. The tassels on the velvet chairs offer a quiet nod to old-world opulence — a small detail with a big sense of history.

Gavin Cater For the entertainment room and bar area in the basement, Francesca wanted the space to feel bold and eccentric — “almost like a secret escape” — but still warm and inviting. "Now it feels like the kind of room you want to have a martini (or two) in," she adds.

Gavin Cater For the eventual owners, Francesca hopes the home feels like a place that already knows them — layered with character, history, and quiet charm. A space that feels both deeply familiar and full of possibility. "My goal is to create an environment where stories feel like they’ve already been told, but there’s still room to write your own.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for more home decor ideas!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.