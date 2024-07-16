Prime Video's New Crime Drama 'Criminal' Is A Modern Bonnie & Clyde
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
If you consider yourself more of a homebody than an adrenaline junkie, TV shows are the perfect way for you to get a taste of adventure. And if you've already rewatched Game of Thrones and Criminal Minds more times than you can count, then you HAVE to tune into Prime Video's new series Criminal, which stars the Queen of Dragons herself, Emilia Clarke.
The story (which is based on the graphic novels from Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips) combines crime, thrills, and action with a Bonnie and Clyde-esque love story that will attract all kinds of viewers. Here's everything you need to know before the new series starts streaming!
What is the new Criminal series on Prime?
Criminal follows Mallory (played by Emilia Clarke), a quick-witted and capable robber who lives on the edge. She's constantly on the run, hiding secrets that could put her entire heist crew, including Ricky (Gus Halper), in danger. And to make things even messier, she and Ricky are having the kind of affair that could give Bonnie and Clyde a run for their money. Meanwhile thief Leo (Charlie Hunnam) is always multiple moves ahead of his opponents, despite other criminals thinking he's a coward.
Who is the cast of Criminal on Prime Video?
Criminal on Prime Video stars Emilia Clarke, Gus Halper, Adria Arjona, Charlie Hunnam, Richard Jenkins, Logan Browning, Kadeem Hardison, Taylor Sele, Aliyah Camacho, John Hawkes, Michael Mando, Marvin Jones III, Pat Healy, Michael Xavier, and Dominic Burgess.
When is Criminal streaming on Prime Video?
We don't have an official release date yet but we're hoping to press play at the end of 2025 or the beginning of 2026.
Are you excited to see Criminal with Emilia Clarke? Stay tuned for news on the release date!
