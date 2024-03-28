Tom Holland & Zendaya Reportedly Begin Filming Spider-Man 4 This Fall
Tom Holland and Zendaya are the "it" couple right now, and they're both at the top of their game. Tom Holland took a recent break from acting and has been doing phenomenal charity work with his Brothers Trust foundation (don't worry, though, he's returning to the stage this year for Romeo & Juliet!), while Zendaya's had hit after hit with Euphoria, Dune 2, and Challengers. And it looks like the couple, who met doing Spider-Man: Homecoming, could be doing another MCU movie this fall. Here's everything we know about Spider-Man 4.
Will there be a Spider-Man 4?
While Marvel Studios has yet to confirm Spider-Man 4 is officially on its way, the movie is definitely in the works. Producer Amy Pascal tells Variety (when asked if they're making a fourth film), “Of course, we are."
It might feel like this report conflicts with the fact Spider-Man: No Way Home set up an MCU without Tom Holland's Peter Parker, especially since Tom said he needed to take a break from acting after The Crowded Room "broke" him. ("I’m now taking a year off, and that is a result of how difficult this show was," he tells Extra.)
However, Tom's also been very vocal about how much Spider-Man means to him, and how much he loves the movies. He also told Variety at The Crowded Room premiere that he's “been having meetings” about the next installment. If he's on board, I know it's going to be a great film!
Will Zendaya return in Spider-Man 4?
With the recent news that Euphoria season 3 is delayed — and the cast has been given the greenlight to take other projects — it's totally plausible Zendaya will return for Spider-Man 4. And fans are hoping for even more characters they love! "Hopefully Kingpin, Scorpion, Daredevil and Black Cat," says one Reddit user.
Fast & Furious director Justin Lin is one director rumored to take on the new movie.
Has Spider-Man 4 started filming?
Spider-Man 4 will reportedly begin filming in September or October 2024, according to The InSneider. Based on the fact that Spider-Man: Far From Home began filming in July of 2018 and premiered in July of 2019, it's safe to assume we could see Spider-Man 4 as early as fall 2025!
What is the name of Spider-Man 4?
We don't have an official name for Spider-Man 4 yet, but fans are already coming up with new ideas. Some fan titles include The Spectacular Spider-Man,Spider-Man: Homeless, and Spider-Man: Home Again. I'd love for Spider-Man 4 to continue with the "home" theme, but switching things up with a brand new title would provide a fresh feel we haven't gotten before. I'm excited to see what Marvel goes with!
What are the Tom Holland Spider-Man movies in order?
Tom Holland has three Spider-Man movies, but he also shows up in some other MCU titles. If you want to watch all the movies Tom Holland plays Peter Parker, here's how you should watch them:
- Captain America: Civil War
- Spider-Man: Homecoming
- Avengers: Infinity War
- Avengers: Endgame
- Spider-Man: Far From Home
- Spider-Man: No Way Home
What do you want to see in Tom Holland and Zendaya's Spider-Man 4? Let us know in the comments!
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!