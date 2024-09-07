Meaghan Moore

Meaghan is a Chicago-based writer who covers fashion trends, celebrity style, beauty news, and lifestyle.

After studying journalism in college and working in PR post-grad, Meaghan has found a love for writing in the lifestyle space. She is always on the hunt for the next trend in the beauty and fashion landscape. Additionally, Meaghan likes to expand her focus to lifestyle and wellness topics. You might be familiar with her trend-focused pieces, fashion news reports, and product reviews.

When Meaghan isn’t working, you can find her walking on the Chicago lakefront, curating the perfect playlists, baking cakes, and trying every restaurant she can get a Resy for. Charlotte York is her style icon, and she is forever on the hunt for the perfect Cosmopolitan.