12 Fall Loafers For A Classic Autumn Look
Meaghan is a Chicago-based writer who covers fashion trends, celebrity style, beauty news, and lifestyle.
After studying journalism in college and working in PR post-grad, Meaghan has found a love for writing in the lifestyle space. She is always on the hunt for the next trend in the beauty and fashion landscape. Additionally, Meaghan likes to expand her focus to lifestyle and wellness topics. You might be familiar with her trend-focused pieces, fashion news reports, and product reviews.
When Meaghan isn’t working, you can find her walking on the Chicago lakefront, curating the perfect playlists, baking cakes, and trying every restaurant she can get a Resy for. Charlotte York is her style icon, and she is forever on the hunt for the perfect Cosmopolitan.
Every fall, loafers make their inevitable comeback, looking chic and smart with every outfit. They’re versatile, comfortable, and always stylish. Perfect for making a statement at the office or strolling through Central Park like Meg Ryan, loafers add a polished touch to every outfit.
From classic penny loafers to trendy colors and tassels, there are thousands and thousands of loafers out there to choose from. This year, the best options range from sleek flats in neutral tones to bold, heeled versions in rich autumnal hues like burgundy, green, and camel. With choices like soft suede, glossy leather, and even two-toned options, it's easy to find the perfect pair to elevate your wardrobe this season. Here are my favorites to shop right now!
Quince
Italian Suede Penny Loafer
I have become such a fan of Quince lately (their affordable cashmere is to die for!), but I’ve never looked too closely at their shoes. Big mistake. Quince has really cute flats, heels, boots, and loafers! This pair comes in suede (another huge trend this fall), in black, almond, and cognac — plus, they're made from premium Italian suede.
DSW
Sam Edelman Loraine Loafer
For a lighter leather option, look no further than Sam Edelman’s Loraine. In a creamy beige with goldtone hardware and a sleek silhouette, this is a pair you’ll wear again and again (and again) this fall. I can already picture these with a darling midi dress on an early fall afternoon!
J.Crew
J.Crew Winona Penny Loafers In Spazzolato Leather
Brown loafers for fall are a MUST. This pair from J.Crew are perfection. New this season, these loafers are supposed to be extra comfy while looking incredibly chic. Always shiny and polished thanks to the spazzolato leather, these loafers are a win. This perfect pair also comes in black, if you prefer.
Quince
Italian Leather Lug Sole Loafer
Looking for something a little tougher? Quince has your back. These lug sole loafers, made with real Italian leather, are simply cool. The very trendy lug sole not only looks good, but provides extra traction in the fall and winter months. A classic shoe with a very trendy twist, these shoes are perfect for the office, brunch with the girls, or a night out.
Sam Edelman
Sam Edelman Linnie Bit Mule
Another option from Sam Edelman at a slightly higher price, the Linnie Bit Mules are open backed loafers that are just as cute as regular ones (if not more). A best seller and for good reason, this shoe comes in a variety of colors (black, tan, stucco pink, brown) and fabrics (leather, faux leather, fabric, velvet, patent), so you’re sure to find a pair you love. Dibs on the emerald jade velvet.
Boden
Boden Iris Snaffle Loafers
If there’s one thing I’ve learned today, it’s that I have not been paying Boden enough attention. These loafers are gorgeous and come in unique patterns and colors. As someone on the leopard print train, these are ones I’m seriously eyeing for fall. I love the drama that the oversized and chunky gold bit on top. Honorable mention: the polka dot pair.
Sam Edelman
Sam Edelman Elaina T-Strap Flat
Another Sam Edelman victory. The Elaina flat is a unique loafer due to its adjustable T-strap and chunky gold buckle over the top of the foot. This out-of-the-box pair will punch up any outfit and add some spice to your day to day.
J.Crew Factory
J.Crew Factory Classic Loafers
For high quality loafers at a very affordable price, J. Crew Factory has you covered. Coming in Glazed Pecan, Rustic Brown, and Black, these loafers are classic and sleek for a shocking $60. And they’re 15% off right now!
Madewell
Madewell The Vernon Bit Hardware Loafer in Leather
Madewell’s version? A somehow classic but trendy pair of loafers. A best seller right now, these loafers have a stacked heel to give you some height and a shine that stands out. They’re made with Madewell’s Cloudlife Lite padding, which means these shoes should feel like a dream.
Dr. Martens
Dr. Martens Adrian Women’s Virginia Leather Tassel Loafers
Who said loafers have to be basic colors? Not Doc Martens. The Adrian loafer comes in muted olive, gunmetal, and lavender, along with black if neutrals are more your style. Even if you pick black, this style will still stand out — the tassels feel classic and timeless while the lug sole provides some edge.
Charlotte Stone
Charlotte Stone Black Floral Chelsea Loafers
These may be the coolest loafers I’ve ever seen. Bright and colorful floral leather cutouts contrast against the black leather, as does the white trim across the front. This pair would be perfect for dressing up an outfit for a night out, since these loafers need to be on a dance floor, or simply seen out and about as much as possible.
Madewell
Madewell The Grayson Penny Loafer
Looking for something a little more unique? The Grayson Penny Loafer from Madewell may be the pick for you. Coming in contrasting color leathers, these classic loafers are anything but boring. With a round toe, stacked heel, and very cute (and removable) gold penny, these loafers are fun and unique for fall.
Lead image via Quince.
