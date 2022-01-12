Get Ready To Fall In Love With The Pearlcore Trend
From Grace Kelly to Holly Golightly, all kinds of women have embraced our newest obsession: Pearlcore. Pearls are making their mark across fashion and beauty right now, and there are so many ways to wear them beyond a single strand around your neck. Keep reading for some creative ideas to add to your own closet.
Swap your embellished tops for a feminine, chic tank that's entirely made of pearls. Along with adding new texture and dimension to everything it's worn with, it elevates your outfit as well. You can wear it over another top or as a bralette under a jacket.
Add it to your closet: Vintage Pearl Handwoven Beaded Vest ($45)
Pearl gloves are classy, cute, and are basically a three-dimensional manicure. A neutral pair will look great with everything, but feel free to go crazy with a colorful pair too. If you can't find gloves that you like, consider buying a regular pair and sewing some pearls on them yourself.
Add it to your closet: Opera Gloves ($28)
One of our favorite things about fashion is the fact that it can be pretty and fun instead of strictly functional. A sheer top is great for when the weather warms up and it lets the pearls stand out against your skin. Not a fan of sheer fabrics? Embroider some pearls along the rim of your favorite tee.
Add it to your closet: Pearl Rhinestone Mesh Blouse ($30)
Try this hack the next time you do your makeup. Instead of using eyeliner, add some tiny pearls with eyelash glue along your lash line or in shapes around the high points of your face. Since you attach them individually, you can change up the look every time!
Add it to your closet: 2-3 mm Freshwater Pearls ($1+)
Add some pearled heels to an outfit that won't look good with tons of jewelry or other accessories. You can also experiment with adding pearls to an old pair of heels that are in desperate need of upcycling. Classy, striking, and great for all kinds of events!
Add it to your closet: Omilra Sandals ($89)
Mesh totes are our go-to for casual lunches or heading to the beach in the summer, and adding pearls into the mix makes an otherwise simple tote fancy enough for the office or a nicer dinner. Pearl straps or clasps are also a fun way to add the trend to your bag and make a statement.
Add it to your closet: Pearl Mini Bucket Bag ($50)
Velvet scrunchies and pearl barrettes have become staples in recent years, and what better thing to do than combine them?! It's the perfect mix between dressy and casual and looks great on every hair type. Plus, they're Emily In Paris approved.
Add it to your closet: Pearl Scrunchies ($8)
Make a pair of boring shades wayyy more fun with some pearls. Buy some glasses that already have the gems attached, or DIY your sunnies by covering your favorite pair. Attach them to the sides, the rims, or go ham and cover everything.
Add it to your closet: Round Pearl Sunglasses ($23)
Pearl necklaces have come a long way since the old school single strand. Update your 'fit with a necklace that has multiple layers, crisscross strands, or different colors. It'll make such a statement that it will become another fashion piece instead of just a necklace!
Add it to your closet: Pearl Collar Statement Necklace ($25)
Claw clips are one of our fave hair accessories because they're the perfect mix of cosmopolitan, chic, and throwback. Not to mention they're a great way to get our hair off our neck. A pearl version elevates the clip and gives it an ultra modern edge.
Add it to your closet: Pearl Claw Clip Set ($10)
Chains for your glasses, your mask, or your phone make everyday objects more fashionable than ever, and we have to admit that we're obsessed. Grab one that has a variety of pearl sizes for some added dimension.
Add it to your closet: Double Pearl Phone Case ($68)
